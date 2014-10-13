According to the latest rumour, Android L will be called...

Why we care so much about what Android L is actually going to be called, we don't know. But we do. So we're back to tell you that it looks like we have a new contender, and this one's just taken the top spot for most likely.

"I never had a great liking for Licorice, but damn! there are some great flavors out there," reads a Google+ post made by Giovanni Calabrese. Who the hell is he? Only the guy who designed those massive Android sculptures for Google's lawn, of course.

He's recently been travelling back and forth to Google for his next project, and this isn't the first licorice (liquorice)-based hint he's dropped.

"Handing out boxes of licorice at the boarding gate. #feellikeoprah #googlebound #googlelawnsculptures" reads an earlier post.

So it's looking likely. Then again, we did wonder if an earlier Google+ post by Schmidt was hinting at Lemonade. And then there was the picture Google sent out for its birthday, showing a cake decorated with lollipops.

It's all mind games. Mind games, we tell you!