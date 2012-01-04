400,000 apps now available on Android Market

The Android Market has become one of the most crowded around, with new figures suggesting that there are now 400,000 apps to choose from.

Unlike Apple's strict approval policy, the Android Market is seen a little like the Wild West of the mobile, with many applications getting through which would never make the cut on iOS.

This doesn't detract from just how big the Android Market has become in what is a relatively short space of time: according to app analytic firm Distimo, there are now 400,000 apps available, up from 200,000 in April.

It is still lagging behind the Apple App Store, which hit the 400,000 mark in June but Google seems to be catching up at quite a rate.