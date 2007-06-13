3GSM: now the Mobile World Congress

Keen mobile watchers who each year check out the hottest handsets from the 3GSM World Congress should take note - the mega mobile event is getting a name-change.

From now on, the world's largest mobile phone conference and exhibition will be known simply as the Mobile World Congress. It will still take place in Barcelona in February, as it has done for the last two years.

The re-branding move was announced today by the world mobile industry organisation, the GSM Association (GSMA) which runs the event. The GSMA is also renaming its Asian sister event, 3GSM World Congress Asia, which now becomes Mobile Asia Congress.