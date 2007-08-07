3 adds free Yahoo Messenger

3 is adding Yahoo Messenger to its portfolio of mobile internet applications that also include Yahoo Go

Mobile operator 3 UK's customers will now be able to use Yahoo Messenger on their mobiles for unlimited instant messaging from their phones

3 has announced that it is adding Yahoo Messenger to its mobile internet service and application lineup from this week. The mobile operator has had a Windows Live Messenger (MSN) instant messaging service available to its customers for the last year.

The 3 IM services enable users to continue desktop IM chats on their mobiles in the same way as they would on their PCs. 3 claims some 133 million IM messages were sent using the mobile service in June alone.

All of 3's customers can sign up for free Yahoo Messenger for life on selected handsets on all 3's Pay Monthly plans, and until the end of 2007 on all Pay As You Go plans.