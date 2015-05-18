iPhone 6S rumored to launch as soon as August

Multiple reports from Chinese news site United Daily News (UDN) have claimed that Apple is moving the release of its upcoming iPhone 6S up from September to August.

Apple's new flagship is rumored to be pushed up a month as a result of an excessive component yield. Of course, this would be a pleasant change of pace for Apple loyalists.

According to the reports, Apple has upped the amount of components ordered by a staggering amount, which could indicate the preparation for an early release.

Jumping the gun

Rumors of a new handset a month early sound enticing, but there are a few things to bear in mind before you say "au revoir" to your current iPhone. For one, there's a distinct possibility that Apple won't have iOS 9, which is expected to be announced at WWDC next month, tweaked to its liking in time for an August release.

Another tidbit to keep in mind is that if you upgraded to an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus in September, depending on your carrier, you may have to wait a month before using the (rumored) Force Touch capability of the next iPhone. However, as with all rumors, every new report should be taken with a grain of salt.

Via GForGames