Philips ‘The One’ wants to be the foolproof telly to recommend to your friends

Sick of being the person all your mates go to for tech help? Tongue tied after rattling off a load of TV model numbers and HDR standard differences? Philips wants to take the pain out of buying a new television with its new all killer, no filler LCD screen, Philips The One.

A 55-inch screen, it’s what Martijn Smelt, CMO Philips TV & Audio Europe, reckons will be “the TV you will recommend to a friend.” And you can see why – from where it’s being positioned in the market to its simplified naming convention, Philips is looking to cut through the noise of the TV market with a demystifying set that ticks many of the boxes your average consumer is after.

Philips OLED+ 903 review: the best OLED currently available?

So, for starters, you’ve got the leading HDR standards catered for in the shape of HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision, while the overhead audio standard Dolby Atmos is also supported.

Voice assistant support is ticked off in the shape of Google Assistant, with voice control enabled throughout the Philips The One Android TV interface.

Movie shortcuts

With video-on-demand content central to viewing habits, the remote control has a dedicated Netflix button and one for the Rakuten TV movie rental platform, which continues to grow in popularity in Philips’ native European market, while Philips claims its sound performance has excelled this year too, no doubt in part thanks to its close relationship with the audio experts at Bowers and Wilkins.

In terms of design, the 55-inch screen is framed by an attractive (if present) silver frame, with a centrally-mounted stand for those opting not to wall mount the television. Picture processing is handled by Philips latest P5 Picture Perfect Engine, while the immersive Ambilight 3 lighting tech, which sees the screen beam colours matching the action on screen onto the walls around it, is also included.

Philips The One 7304 Performance Series, to give the screen its full title, has yet to have its pricing or release date information revealed, but Philips is aiming this at the mid-market consumer, and so it shouldn’t come in at a bank-breaking price despite the sizeable spec sheet. We’ll be going hands on with the screen at Philips’ European showcase in Amsterdam this week, so check back soon for further details.