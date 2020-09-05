Philips Hue Labor Day deal brings the starter kit price down to $130

As part of the Labor Day weekend sales, Best Buy has brought the price of the Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance LED starter kit down by $60, one of the best prices we've seen in some time.

This smart lighting solution is a perennial favorite of ours – check out our Philips Hue review for more on what we think of it. While the price of bulbs is on the high side, it's a transformative lighting experience once you get it going, with 16 million colors and shades of white to choose from.

This starter kit comes with three bulbs, a bridge and a dimmer switch, and lets you sync up your lighting to music, TV and games to heighten the experience. It's also compatible with voice assistants, so you can control your lighting system through Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Assistant. You can adjust the whole thing via your phone or tablet too, of course.

Check out the deal below at Best Buy, and don't miss out if this suits your home lighting needs.

Today's best Philips Hue Labor Day deal

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit: $189.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 and pick a whole Philips Hue starter kit for the cheapest price we've ever seen at Best Buy. Included are not just 3 bulbs, but a compatible dimmer switch and bridge - enough to get you off and running with your smart home setup for a bargain price.

