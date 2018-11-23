Philips flagship OLED TVs get £500 off for Black Friday weekend

While many of the discounts seen in the Black Friday sales are the odd £20 or £50 here and there, it's the bigger savings that always stand out. Philips is encouraging buyers to splash out on its top-end OLED televisions, with a sizeable £500-£600 discount on their 55 and 65-inch sets – until midnight on Monday 26 November (Cyber Monday).

That's for the Philips OLED 803, a 4K smart TV with HDR (High Dynamic Range), HDR10+ compatibility and built-in Google Assistant. And for it's sibling television, the Philips OLED 903+, which comes with built-in Bowers & Wilkins speakers for an all-round complete AV package.

OLED displays are... stunning, to be honest. They may not have the lengthy lifespans of their LED counterparts, but you'll still get a 2-year guarantee with both sets from Currys.

These savings will still be out of reach of many buyers, given the initial high price points – but £500 could also be the difference between impossible and merely difficult purchases.

What's notable is that these sets only released to the UK market over the last couple of months. Seeing such big discounts so early in a model's life is rare, so it might be a good chance to get your hands on a brand-new telly without waiting another year for it to drop in price. If you think you can manage it, have a look at the deals we've listed below – otherwise whizz over to our Black Friday TV deals page.

Philips OLED TV Black Friday deals

Philips 803 55-inch OLED 4K HDR TV £1,999 £1,499 at Currys

Philips' flagship OLED telly for 2018, and it's a looker. Deep blacks, Philips' stylish Ambilight technology, and a next-gen P5 image processor make for a display that's hard to beat – even if the price will keep it out of the hands of many.

Philips 903+ 55-inch OLED 4K HDR TV £2,499 £1,999 at Currys

We were taken back by the sudden announcement of the 803's sibling, the 903+. This OLED set has the same visual prowess of the former, but with a dedicated built-in soundbar powered by Bowers & Wilkins. It'll up the cost, but you get everything you need for a home cinema all bundled into one set. £500 off RRP.

OLED TV Black Friday deals

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K HDR OLED TV £2,499 £1,799 at Currys

When we reviewed the Sony Bravia KD55AF8BU OLED TV, we were impressed by its outstanding picture processing, stunning black levels and clever audio system that provides rounded, detailed sound. With a whole £700 off, it's a brilliant buy.

LG 77-inch HDR OLED TV £12,999 £9,999 at Currys

This is a truly colossal TV. Even in the Black Friday sale it's a serious investment, but the OLED panel delivers superb picture quality. Pair it with a high quality soundbar and you'll have a proper home cinema experience.

