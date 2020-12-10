PGA World Tour Championship live stream: how to watch Race to Dubai 2020 anywhere

The final big PGA golf event of 2020 is now under way, with many of the world's best players out on the fairways and competing for glory in the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. It's the sport's single most lucrative get-together, so read on as we explain how to get a PGA World Tour Championship live stream - watch the year's final Race to Dubai European Tour golf tournament online wherever you are right now.

PGA World Tour Championship live stream The 2020 DP World Tour Championship takes place Thursday, December 10 to Sunday, December 14 in Dubai. Full TV and live streaming details are below - and you can watch your preferred European Tour golf coverage from anywhere if you tee-off with a reliable VPN in your bag.

As the last major tourney on this year's PGA European Tour calendar, the 2020 DP World Tour Championship is roughly equivalent to the Tour Championship in the US. It's undeniably a prestige tournament for the best European and international players - and is increasingly tempting Americans like 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed and 2020 PGA Championship winner Colin Morikawa across the pond.

A major reason why is because it's golf's most handsomely prized event, with the winner of this year's World Tour Championship in Dubai set to take home a cool $3. By way of comparison, professional golf's four major tournaments - such as The Masters - pay out around $2m to the victor.

Throw in the fact that 2,000 Race to Dubai points go the way of the winner, and the fact that these standings determine the year's European PGA Tour champion? Well, you've got golf's richest overall event by some distance, with some $8m up from grabs in all at the par 72 Greg Norman-designed Earth Course, part of Jumeirah Golf Estates.

It's no wonder it's got an A-grade field featuring not only top-tier American talent like Reed and Morikawa, but also the very best players from all around the world: Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrell Hatton, Branden Grace, Viktor Hovland, Sungjae Im, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood to name but a few. Sadly, last year's winner Jon Rahm won't be in the field, but there's still plenty of top talent teeing off in Dubai.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a 2020 PGA World Tour Championship live stream and watch European Tour golf online wherever you are today.

How to watch PGA golf from outside of your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch this year's final PGA European Tour event and get a DP World Tour Championship 2020 live stream - including in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options, but the first thing you should know is that anyone away from their home country can still tune into the action as usual by using one of the best VPNs.

These services will allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home. Best of all, they only take a few minutes to set-up.

Use a VPN to get a PGA World Tour Championship live stream anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch DP World Tour Championship 2020: live stream PGA European Tour finale in the UK

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll likely know that Sky Sports has the rights to PGA Tour and European Tour coverage on your side of the Atlantic. Head straight to the Sky Sports where live coverage of the DP World Tour Championship is as comprehensive as it gets, starting at 7am GMT on Thursday, December 10 on both Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event. When you're not comfortably plonked out on the sofa, you can download the Sky Go app for your smartphone, tablet, computer, or even console. How to watch PGA European Tour golf without Sky For cord cutters and anyone without the full Sky Sports works, Sky's Now TV streaming offshoot is the obvious choice. It offers daily and monthly passes that will let you live stream PGA Tour golf on nearly any modern device. Of the two options, the Sky Sports Month Pass is easily the best value - especially as it's now just £25 a month in a special festive deal and comes with loads more sporting action. Premier League football, Test cricket, F1 racing - you name it, and a Now TV Sky Sports Pass will have you covered. How to watch UK PGA golf coverage from abroad Those who might find themselves outside of the country during a major PGA European Tour event like the DP World Tour Championship can watch the golf just they would at home by following our instructions above. Just get a great golf VPN and watch the golf via your usual UK-based live stream.

DP World Golf Championship live stream: watch PGA European Tour 2020 golf online in the US

PGA Tour and European Tour golf coverage is spread across multiple channels and streaming services in the US. In the case of the 2020 World Tour Championship, it's NBC's Golf Channel you need to turn to. Coverage starts in the early hours of the morning for all four rounds - 2am ET on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with Sunday's final action getting under way at 1.30am ET. If you have NBC as part of your cable package, just head to the Golf Channel website to stream away - otherwise, here's how to get it. How to watch a DP World Tour Championship live stream without cable Of the many, varied options for over-the-top streaming services, we think fuboTV is the best choice for most golf fans right now. It offers a FREE 7-day trial and therefore means you can watch the 2020 Golf in Dubai finale without paying a penny, if you play your cards right. Crucially, it offers access to both NBC's Golf Channel and CBS under the same roof, for an all-in-one PGA live stream solution that will see you right for nearly every major event. For a cheaper alternative, Sling TV doesn't have CBS but does have NBC in most major markets, NBCSN, and the Golf Channel available - as well as offering a free trial of its own. Watch PGA European Tour golf live online from abroad You needn't find yourself in a pickle when you're abroad, either, as using a good VPN as described above will let you watch the streaming services and content you pay for at home, from anywhere in the world. This means you can watch European Tour golf events like the 2020 PGA World Tour Championship just like you would after a round at your local country club or public course.

Watch PGA European Tour golf online: get a World Tour Championship 2020 live stream in Canada

Canadian golf fans will find that NBC's Golf Channel has a twin that airs featured coverage of most major PGA tournaments (including the 2020 World Tour Championship) and can be watched online with a cable TV subscription. Otherwise, a GOLFTV pass can be bought in Canada from $9.99 a month and offers selective live tournament coverage. Check if it's showing the event you want to watch if signing up for the first time. Just remember that if you're abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use one of our best VPN recommendations to tap into your usual service - though 5ft putts sadly aren't as easy to convert.

PGA live stream: how to watch 2020 Race to Dubai and World Tour Championship golf in Australia

For fans Down Under, the most comprehensive golf streaming coverage is offered by Kayo Sports , with the 2020 DP World Tour Championship shown live this Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (December 10-13) from 6pm AEDT each day. This great over-the-top streaming service offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some of its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. Better still, it's fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium ups the ante and allows you watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents the best value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription with mates.There's even a free 14-day trial for good measure. Elsewhere, linear TV coverage is usually via Australian pay TV provider Foxtel and, more specifically, Fox Sports. As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA World Tour Championship live stream of choice. Finding a nice cold VB abroad? That might prove more problematic.