PGA Championship 2021 live stream: how to watch major golf online anywhere and without cable

Can Rory roll back the years? Is the Grand Slam finally on the cards for a resurgent Jordan Spieth? Can Bryson clobber his way to glory on the longest course in major history? And has anyone seen Dustin Johnson? There are storylines aplenty as the best players in the world swing into action on Kiawah Island for the third major of the season, and our guide will tell you how to watch a PGA Championship live stream online from anywhere in the world today.

McIlroy tore the competition apart the last time the PGA Championship was held at the Ocean Course, winning the tournament by a record-setting - and frankly ludicrous - eight strokes. After the Northern Irishman's triumph at Quail Hollow Club earlier this month, it's hard not to get carried away.

He's one of the big favorites alongside Jordan Spieth, another massive name who's managed to rediscover his best form. However, as this super season has demonstrated, big reputations count for very little out on the course.

Collin Morikawa won last year's PGA Championship little over a year after turning professional, and over the past weeks we've seen Hideki Matsuyama become a household name with his Masters victory and Will Zalatoris explode onto the scene.

Who will sit atop the leaderboard come Sunday? There's only one way to find out - follow our guide as we explain how to watch a 2021 PGA Championship live stream from anywhere this week.

How to watch a PGA Championship live stream from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch a PGA Championship golf live stream, including in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options, but note that if you're currently abroad, you’ll need to use a VPN to dial in to a location that lets you watch the PGA Championship online in the same way you would at home.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get stared using one, too.

PGA Championship live stream: how to watch 2021 PGA Tour golf online, for FREE and without cable in the US

In the US, coverage of the PGA Championship is shared by ESPN and CBS. Rounds one and two are being shown exclusively on ESPN, which is also providing early coverage (8am ET / 5am PT - 1pm ET / 10am PT) of rounds three and four. CBS, however, is showing the primetime coverage of rounds three and four, from 1pm ET / 10am PT to 7pm ET / 4pm PT on both days. If you've got the channels on cable, simply head to the ESPN and CBS websites and log in with your cable credentials to stream their coverage online. For the first two rounds, the first groups get going at 7am ET / 4am PT, with the final threes going out at 2.42pm ET / 11.42am PT. How to watch PGA Championship online without cable We think the best deal in town for cable-cutting golf fans is FuboTV, as it includes both ESPN and CBS in its Starter plan. At $65 per month, it's a much cheaper alternative to traditional cable with the flexibility to cancel at any point - and if you haven't had Fubo before, you can take advantage of its FREE TRIAL and watch the PGA Championship 2021 without paying a penny, if that's how you choose to play it. You can also tap into ESPN's coverage through streaming service ESPN Plus, which only costs $5.99 per month (featured groups and holes only), and CBS's new streamer Paramount Plus, which costs $9.99 a month for the ad-free version or $5.99 a month with ads. But you'd need to grab both to get all four days' coverage. Watch PGA Championship online from abroad You needn't find yourself in a pickle when you're abroad, either, as using a good VPN as described above will let you watch the streaming services and content you pay for at home, from anywhere in the world. This means you can watch the PGA Championship 2021 online from anywhere.

How to get a PGA Championship live stream in the UK

UK-based golf fans likely know that Sky Sports has the rights to PGA Tour coverage in Blighty - and the same is true of the PGA Championship. Live coverage of the PGA Championship 2021 is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from May 20-23, and it's as comprehensive as it gets, starting at 1pm BST on all four days of the tournament, and switching to Sky Sports Main Event at peak times and for the heart of the action. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass. Watch UK golf coverage from abroad To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to watch the PGA Championship 2021: live stream golf in Canada

Canadian golf fans will find that TSN is providing comprehensive coverage of the 2021 PGA Championship, between its stable of TV channels and digital streaming options. Coverage starts at 7am ET / 4am PT for rounds one and two, and at 8am ET / 5am PT for rounds three and four. If you get TSN as part of your cable package, then you'll just be able to log in to the TSN website with details of your provider and get access to a PGA Championship live stream. It's a walk in the park for cord-cutters too, who can subscribe to TSN Direct on a streaming-only basis from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Just remember that if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back in Canada to live stream PGA Championship 2021 coverage just like you would at home.

2021 PGA Championship live stream: how to watch the golf online in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can live stream the PGA Championship 2021 on Fox Sports or Kayo. Coverage starts at around 9pm AEST for rounds one and two, and at midnight for the third and fourth rounds. You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream PGA Championship 2021 golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a PGA Championship live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.