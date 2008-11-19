Trending
Dell launches Studio XPS desktop PC

'Design and discovery' are very much the order of the day

Dell's new Studio XPS Studio desktop PC

Dell has announced the arrival of its latest addition to the desktop PC market, the Studio XPS.

Designed to be a stylish addition to your home, the computer is as impressive on the inside as it is on the outside.

This is all because of Intel's super-fast Core i7 processor.

By having the processor inside, Dell claims that video editing is 44 per cent faster and image rendering is also lightening-quick.

Whether or not these stats will pull creatives away from their beloved Macs is another story.

Blu-ray compatibility

Optional extras include a Blu-ray drive, up to 1TB hard drive and a 64-bit version of Windows Vista.

For HD heads, there's HDMI connectivity, alongside a whopping eight USB2.0 ports and built-in 7.1 audio support.

Price-wise, you can get a Studio XPS for £799. Well, you can if you buy one without a monitor.

