Packers vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL week 6 online from anywhere

This could be tasty. Amazingly, the 36-year-old Aaron Rodgers and 43-year-old Tom Brady have only ever faced each other twice before - in 2014 and again in 2018 - with the head-to-head split evenly. Surely this will be their final on-field encounter. Future Hall of Famers, it’s over to you. Read on as we explain how to watch the NFL online and get a Packers vs Buccaneers live stream wherever you are right now.

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live stream Kick-off time for today's Packers vs Buccaneers game is 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT, which is 9.25pm BST in the UK. A number of TV and streaming options are available for the game, and you can always enjoy your favorite NFL coverage wherever you are by using a reliable VPN - try our No. 1 pick ExpressVPN risk-free for 30-days.

Both sides have had plenty of time to prepare for the game, with the Packers coming off a bye and the Buccaneers having played in Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.

Only four teams have scored more points than Green Bay’s 152 total so far, and they’ve all played a game more. Aaron Rodgers is, quite simply, having an exceptional season, with 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Though the Packers’ defense has been so-so, nobody has been able to live with their offense.

4-0 reads the record coming into this blockbuster meeting, and few would bet against four becoming five this afternoon, especially as wide receiver Davante Adams could return to the side after injury. And if he doesn’t, well there’s always Aaron Jones.

The sailing has not been quite so smooth for Brady and the Bucs, who are 3-2 after their surprise defeat by the Bears last week, a game in which they lost Vita Vea and O.J. Howard, and Brady apparently lost track of what down it was.

On the positive side, Tampa Bay could welcome one of their top wide receivers back, in Chris Godwin, and if they do they could cause some serious damage against this Packers defense. You can follow our guide below to watch the Packers vs Buccaneers online and get an NFL live stream from anywhere this Sunday.

How to watch the Packers vs Buccaneers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country - or if you're trying to get around dreaded blackouts - then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Today's top VPNs for streaming NFL:

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Packers vs Buccaneers live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Packers vs Buccaneers game is being shown on Fox, with kick-off scheduled for 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT. If you've already got Fox as part of cable you can tune in online via the Fox website. How to watch Bears vs Panthers FREE without cable If you don't have cable but still want to catch this and all the NFL games shown on Fox Sports, then Sling TV Blue Package is a top choice. For only $30 per month ($20 for the first) you get Fox Sports, Fox News, TNT, NBC, Comedy Central and a host of other top channels to watch. Not only that, but you can try out Sling TV absolutely FREE thanks to its 3-day trial. That means you can see all of this weekend's Fox-based football, and see whether you like what Sling has to offer. Another option for cord cutters is FuboTV, which carries the likes of Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network and has a free rial, but takes the monthly costs all the way up to $64.99. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free through its Yahoo Sports app, including the Packers vs Buccaneers.

Packers vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Packers vs Buccaneers clash kicks-off at 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT in Canada, and linear coverage comes courtesy of CTV. When it comes to streaming, however, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. It's an absolute steal at just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month trial, too. Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



UK-based American fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers is one of this weekend's featured games, and is being shown on Sky Sports NFL. The game kicks off at 9.25pm BST, with coverage starting at 9.15pm. If you don't already have Sky and aren't up for subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV, whose Sky Sports Monthly Pass costs £33.99 per month, and you can cancel at any time. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only need to watch a game or two. You can also tune in to the Buccaneers vs Packers via the NFL Game Pass Pro, as £143.99 gets you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Sky Sports? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Packers: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for this week's Buccaneers vs Packers game, which is scheduled to start at 7.25am AEDT on Monday morning. ESPN, available through Foxtel, will be broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Kayo Sports is also showing Buccaneers vs Packers. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more are available - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).