Mvix unveil portable HD drive

Fancy porting around your HD movies and displaying them on your mates’ televisions? Then Mvix’s MV-2500U HD could be just the job for you.

The mini drive, which you can buy with or without the 2.5 inch HDD can store and play back filed encoded in MPEG1/2/4, DVD (VOB, IFO), DivX, XviD, BivX or VCD (DAT) as well as support for AC3, MP2, MP3, WMA, OGG and M3U music files.

HD bonus

The drive will also showcase your jpgs at 720p or 1030i – so you can subject your family to terrible slideshows of your holiday in Fuerta Ventura.

Of course, it is the HD playback that will sell this device to the majority, with suggestions that the component out will let you see your movies in glorious high definition (on appropriate TVs of course).

The device costs $150 without a drive – and we have yet to receive any details on UK pricing.