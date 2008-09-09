Sony to announce new eBook tech

Sony is issuing press invites to an eBook themed event early next month (October 2 to be precise) with suggestions that the company is readying a newer version of its e-Reader for release.

You can see the image from the press invite right here for the event which is being held at the "Bookmarks Lounge" at the "Library Hotel" in New York, with the offer for selected hacks to "join Sony Electronics as we open a new chapter on digital reading"

While details are currently scarce, it's a pretty fair bet to assume the press will be informed about eBook technology at the event.

e-Book market hots up

TechRadar will be on hand to report from the launch next month, but in the meantime you can read more about the latest advance in e-ink and e-paper from Plastic Logic, which we reported on earlier this week.

What with the Kindle 2.0 also on the horizon (sometime in 2009, yet still no word on a UK launch from Amazon UK) it seems the eBook market is one to keep an eye on right now.

To check out what's currently available for Sony's own Reader Digital Book head over to the online bookstore for a browse.