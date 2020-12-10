Ordering Starbucks through your phone might get you more than just coffee

A security researcher has discovered a potential remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in one of Starbuck's mobile domains which has now been patched.

As many other large companies do, the US coffee giant has a bug bounty program on HackerOne and it was there that Kamil “ko2sec” Onur Özkaleli submitted a vulnerability report back in November that was recently made public.

According to the advisory, ko2sec discovered an .ashx endpoint designed for handling image files on a platform for Starbucks customers in Singapore at the website, mobile.starbucks.com.sg. While the endpoint was meant for image files, it did not restrict file type uploads so an attacker could potentially exploit this to upload malicious files instead and remotely execute arbitrary code.

Starbucks has not made all of the details of the bug bounty report public but it did note that ko2sec's analysis revealed that “additional endpoints on other out of scope domains that shared this vulnerability”.

Starbucks bug bounty program

While a CVE has not been issued for this critical vulnerability, a severity score of 9.8 was added to the report and ko2sec received $5,600 for his work.

However, this isn't the first vulnerability that ko2sec has found in Starbucks Singapore's website. Back in October, he discovered an account takeover exploit in the company's site caused by open test environments. This bug could be exploited to target users by their email addresses, view their personal information and use any credit loaded in their account wallets to make purchases.

Ko2sec received $6,000 for his work on this report and since launching its bug bounty program on HackerOne back in 2016, Starbucks has received 1068 vulnerability reports on the platform and paid out $640,000 in bounties to security researchers.

Via ZDNet