Oppo’s affordable Find X2 Lite 5G goes official

After refreshing its Find X series this year with two members, Oppo has unexpectedly added a new model to the series - the Find X2 Lite 5G. Unlike its bigger siblings, the Find X2 Lite appears officially first in Portugal.

Oppo has listed the handset with its leading features on its Portugal website, however, availability for the region is yet to be announced. The Find X2 Lite will retail for 500 Euros in Europe.

(Image credit: Oppo)

In terms of the highlighted features, its processor, the Snapdragon 765 SoC, has been mentioned first. It’s a 7nm chip with integrated 5G and download speeds of up to 1.9Gbps. The chip will work in tandem with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Oppo has also highlighted the 360-degree antenna (on the phone’s body) that will lead to uninterrupted 5G connectivity as well as smart 5G feature that automatically switches between 4G and 5G to save up to 30 percent battery life.

The Find X2 Lite has a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio protected by 5th-gen Corning Gorilla Glass. In terms of the overall build, the phone weighs 180g and is only 7.96mm thick. There’s no high refresh rate though as the Find X2 Lite sticks to 60Hz.

Talking about the overall design, the Find X2 Lite looks exactly like the Oppo Reno 3 Youth that was launched in China in Februray.

(Image credit: Oppo)

The rear camera setup consists of a 48MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle shooter that doubles as a macro lens, and a couple of 2MP portrait-style sensors. Oppo has also specifically mentioned the Ultra Stable Video 2.0 feature boasting of excellent stabilization as well as Ultra Night Mode. The front water-drop notch houses a 32MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

Its 4025mAh battery has support for VOOC 4.0 fast charging that gives it 50% charge in 20 minutes. In terms of software, Oppo has loaded the Find X2 Lite with ColorOS 7 based on Android 10.

The phone will be available in two colour options – Pearl White and Moonlight Black.