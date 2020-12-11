Trending

Oppo Reno 5 series won’t be coming to Europe

But that's probably okay

Oppo Reno 5 Pro
The Oppo Reno 5 Pro (Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo has unveiled the Reno 5 range of phones, but if you were hoping to be able to buy them and you live in Europe, it seems you’re out of luck.

In a statement to TechRadar the company said: “This is to confirm the Reno 5 won’t be coming to Europe." Presumably, that applies to the entire Reno 5 range (meaning the Oppo Reno 5, Oppo Reno 5 Pro, and Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus), though the wording leaves that slightly ambiguous.

Only in China?

The only place that we know the Oppo Reno 5 range is set to land so far is China, and with the company not typically bringing its phones to the US we can pretty much count a US launch out, though there’s still some hope for Australia.

While it’s a shame not to have the Oppo Reno 5 range available in Europe, it’s perhaps not a huge loss, as these phones sound quite similar to the Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro, both of which launched earlier in 2020 and are available in the UK.

And for those who want a higher-end Oppo phone, there’s always the Oppo Find X2 range, and the upcoming Oppo Find X3. So there’s no shortage of Oppo handsets that you can buy.

