Oppo Find X3 range specs and images leaked in full

The Oppo Find X3 range is launching on March 11, but as so often happens there might not be much left to reveal, as full specs along with high-quality images of all three phones have now been leaked.

Shared by WinFuture, the details cover the Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Neo, and Oppo Find X3 Lite, further suggesting that there won’t be a phone just called the Oppo Find X3.

In any case, let's start with the flagship Oppo Find X3 Pro - it's said to have a 6.7-inch 1440 x 3216 curved AMOLED screen with 526 pixels per inch, HDR10+, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is additionally said to have a top-end Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The camera setup meanwhile is apparently a quad-lens one with a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide snapper (that can also take macro shots from a distance of 4cm), a 13MP f/2.4 periscope camera, and a 5MP f/3.0 microlens.

Pro, Neo & Lite: Am 11. März wird #Oppo seine neue Find X3-Familie vorstellen. Uns liegen vorab alle technischen Daten und erste Bilder der neuen Smartphones vor. https://t.co/DUU7olSVUZMarch 1, 2021 See more

There’s also mention of 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom, which is presumably for shooting distant subjects with the periscope camera, but could alternatively being for zooming in on small subjects with the microlens. On the front meanwhile there’s apparently a 32MP f/2.4 selfie snapper in a punch-hole.

Other specs of the Oppo Find X3 Pro are said to include 5G support, a 4,500mAh battery, 65W fast charging, wireless charging, IP68 certification (meaning it’s dust and water resistant), dimensions of 163.4 x 74 x 8.3mm, and a weight of 193g. It’s also said to come in blue and silver shades, and to run Android 11 overlaid with ColorOS 11.2 (in fact all three Find X3 models are said to run that).

Oppo Find X3 Neo

Next up there’s the Oppo Find X2 Neo, which apparently has a 6.5-inch 1080 x 2400 curved AMOLED screen with HDR10+ and a 90Hz refresh rate. It’s apparently powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset (which was used in the likes of the OnePlus 8 Pro), and to have 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

This too is said to have a quad-lens camera, but one with a 50MP f/1.7 main camera, a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one, a 13MP f/2.4 telephoto one (said to offer “5x optical magnification”), and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. It also apparently has a 32MP f/2.4 punch-hole camera on the front, plus an in-screen fingerprint scanner, 5G, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W charging (but no wireless charging).

It’s also said to have much less water resistance, with an IPX4 rating, and it’s said to come in at 159.3 x 74 x 7.99mm and 184g, with black and silver colors on offer.

Oppo Find X3 Lite

Finally, there’s the Oppo Find X3 Lite, which apparently has a 6.44-inch 1080 x 2400 flat AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. This is apparently protected by Gorilla Glass 3+, which is less durable than the Gorilla Glass 5 the other two models are listed as using.

The Find X3 Lite apparently has a mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a quad-lens camera setup with a 64MP f/1.79 main camera, an 8MP f/2.25 ultra-wide, a 2MP f/2.4 macro, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front it’s said to have the same 32MP snapper as the other models.

The Oppo Find X3 Lite is then said to have an in-screen fingerprint scanner, 5G support, a 4,300mAh battery, 65W charging, minimal water protection with its IP52 rating, and to measure 159.3 x 74 x 7.9mm and 180g. It might be available in slightly more color options than the other models though, with black, blue and silver shades all mentioned.

We would of course take all of this with a pinch of salt for now, but many of these details have been leaked before, and WinFuture has a good track record. We’ll know for sure what the Oppo Find X3 range offers soon anyway. TechRadar will cover the announcement in full on March 11, so check back then for all the official details.

