OnePlus Z could have a dual-lens front camera that’s better than the OnePlus 8’s

The OnePlus Z could have more front cameras than the OnePlus 8 (above).

The OnePlus Z (or OnePlus Nord as it’s probably going to be called) is expected to be a cheaper alternative to the OnePlus 8 range, but it sounds like it could be an upgrade in at least one way, with the front camera apparently getting more megapixels and an extra lens.

That’s according to an 'insider source' speaking to Android Central, who claims that the OnePlus Z has a 32MP main selfie camera joined by an 8MP wide-angle one, and that those lenses will be in a cut-out in the top left corner of the screen.

While this should be taken as a rumor for now, the source apparently said that this configuration is final, as we’d expect it to be with the OnePlus Z’s launch apparently being imminent.

Still not certain

This new information is at odds with earlier leaks pointing to a single-lens 16MP snapper, and is a slightly surprising setup too, given that the OnePlus 8 and even the OnePlus 8 Pro have just a 16MP single-lens camera on the front.

More megapixels doesn’t necessarily mean the rumored camera on the OnePlus Z will be better, but with an extra lens as well it’s likely to be.

However, we’re probably not too far off the launch of the OnePlus 8T, so this camera could just be a sign of things to come in the brand’s next flagship.

We should know whether this leak is accurate or not soon, as OnePlus has teased that we’ll learn more about the OnePlus Z on June 30, with a full launch looking like it might happen on July 10, so stay tuned for updates.

