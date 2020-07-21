OnePlus Nord launch live blog: join us as we cover the official unveiling

James Peckham
No, you're not experiencing déjà vu. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were only unveiled a few months ago, but the company is already announcing its next new phone: the OnePlus Nord.
This is the first in a new line of devices, and according to the company they'll be more affordable than its flagship phones – OnePlus has already told TechRadar the price of this handset will be "below $500" (around £410 / AU$730).
The big unveiling is today, July 21, and it gets underway at 3pm BST / 10am EDT / 7am PDT / 7:30pm IST, or 1am AEDT on July 22 – and you've come to the right place if you want to follow the action, as this liveblog is where we'll be sharing all of the details of the OnePlus Nord as they're unveiled.
We know a lot about this phone already. OnePlus has been regularly teasing and announcing various Nord specs and features over the last few months, so today we'll fill in the few remaining gaps and get our first proper look at the phone – and we also hope to see the company reveal the release date and the price.
OnePlus Nord launch live blog
All times in British Standard Time (BST)
09:15: We originally heard this phone talked about as the OnePlus 8 Lite. It was rumored to drop alongside the flagship phones that were announced in April this year, but instead the company has spun the Nord out as a separate line of devices.
What are we expecting to see unveiled today? So far, the rumors suggest we'll see two devices:
- OnePlus Nord – the next handset from the company, which is set to offer some slightly cut-down specs compared to OnePlus' flagship range to keep the price down.
- OnePlus Buds – A new pair of true wireless headphones from the company to compete with the likes of Apple AirPods.
08:50 - Excited for the OnePlus Nord? You may even have already pre-ordered the phone, but today is when we'll hear all the key details about it, as well as getting a proper first look at the design.
OnePlus has chosen to tease elements of the phone over the last few months, so we already know a lot – you can click the link below to learn everything we know about the phone so far. Today is when we'll learn everything else though – and there are a few important things we don't know yet.
