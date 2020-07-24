OnePlus Nord and PS5 leaks: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 21

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and features Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Scharon Harding of Tom's Hardware and James Peckham, TechRadar's Phones Editor, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 21: Zephyr's gaming mouse, Windows 10X delay and Xbox Games Showcase

As usual we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: if you could make the Apple Pencil do anything, what would it be?

We also dive into all the OnePlus Nord news, chat about the Xbox Games Showcase and the changes to Xbox Live subscriptions. We also talk about Zephyr's Gaming Mouse, which has built-in air cooling for sweaty hands.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinions is all about gaming phones. Why are they a thing? You'll have to listen to find out why.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.