OnePlus 8 price leak says it'll cost a lot more than the OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 8 launch date is nearing (it's set for April 14) and consistent leaks are pouring in, including a new source claiming to know how much it's going to cost.

While lots of leaked specs have uncovered the inside of the phones, the new price leak suggests the new handsets will be significantly costlier than the predecessors.

The leaked prices come our way by WinFuture obtained from a Czech retailer Alza who put up specifications and prices of the models. These have since been deleted, but it didn't stop some eyes on the internet spotting them.

According to the leak, the base model of the OnePlus 8 (8GB RAM, 128GB storage) will cost €729 (about £640, $800, AU$1,250, ₹60,400). In comparison, the OnePlus 7T cost €579 ($599 / £549 / ₹37,999).

The OnePlus 8 Pro, however, is expected to go even higher with the source above claiming the phone will cost €929 euros (about £800, $1,000, AU$1,600, ₹77,000) for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

This doesn't come as a huge surprise considering OnePlus has successively pushed the prices of the latest models every year. This is also likely to be the first time OnePlus has included 5G on its whole range of devices, so that may cause the price increase too.

Despite the hike, these are likely to be some of the most affordable 5G phones in the market, especially compared to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Oppo Find X2 that start off close to €1,000.

Even if the original price goes in line with the leaks, we expect the upcoming OnePlus phones to be priced lower than this in some markets such as India. Nothing is certain yet though, and we'll have to wait until April 14 to find out the official details.