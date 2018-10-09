OnePlus 6T release date confirmed for November 6

The OnePlus 6T release date is November 6, after the firm confirmed the on-sale date ahead of its launch at the end of October.

OnePlus is revealing more and more about it's upcoming flagship phone, and this latest leak joins confirmation of no headphone jack, improved battery life, an in-display fingerprint scanner and an October 30 launch date.

We will be reporting live from the OnePlus 6T launch in New York to bring you everything you need to know (which hasn't already been leaked...) about the handset.

Android Pie in the UK

OnePlus has also confirmed that it will start rolling out the Android 9 Pie update to OnePlus 6 owners in the UK from October 10.