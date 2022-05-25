Obi-Wan showrunner opens up on those season 2 rumors

Will Obi-Wan Kenobi be saying "Hello there" again in the future?

Obi-Wan Kenobi's showrunner has suggested that she would be open to helming a second season of the Star Wars TV series.

Speaking exclusively to TechRadar, Deborah Chow – who also directed the upcoming Obi-Wan series after her fantastic work on The Mandalorian – teased the possibility of returning for another outing if a second season is given the green light.

However, Chow tempered expectations by confirming that Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 wasn't on the cards yet. Additionally, the Star Wars show's lead creator maintained that her sole focus was on ensuring the Disney Plus series' first season was as good as it can be, with her attention only turning to other projects – or Obi-Wan season 2 – once the miniseries' six episodes had been released.

"I think at this point, I'm still trying to finish this one," Chow said. "I've kind of got to get through this one and then I think I need a vacation! So I don't know, but I do love this character. I had such a special amazing time on this that, you know, it was a great experience, so I certainly would not be closed to it."

Chow's comments come hot on the heels of responses from Ewan McGregor, the Disney Plus show's lead star, about his desire to return for a second season. In late April, McGregor – who plays Obi-Wan – told Total Film (opens in new tab) that he'd "be totally up for" making a sequel. He's since doubled down on those comments in a chat with Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) (EW), saying "Yeah, I would like to make another one" following some gentle prodding.

Hey, Obi-Wan! Can you see a second season in your future? (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is also open to the prospect of continuing Obi-Wan's story, though she told EW that everyone involved would "really spend our time asking the question: Why would we do it?"

So it's unclear if we'd see McGregor unsheathe his lightsaber and don Kenobi's classic robes, or Hayden Christensen step into the shoes of the legendary Darth Vader, again. Still, even if we only get a miniseries comprising six episodes, it sounds like Obi-Wan Kenobi's standalone series is a self-contained story that has a definitive beginning, middle, and end. Don't expect any plot threads to be left hanging once it draws to a close, then.

Regardless of whether Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 is on the cards or not, there's plenty of other upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows to get excited about. The Mandalorian season 3 should be with us some time this year, while a prequel show centered on Rogue One's Cassian Andor is slated to land before September rolls around (per Vanity Fair (opens in new tab)). Meanwhile, The Bad Batch season 2 may arrive before the end of 2022.

With a live-action Ahsoka Tano series also in development, plus work continuing on another prequel series called The Acolyte, Star Wars fans won't be devoid of content to watch, especially on the small screen.

