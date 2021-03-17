Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU spotted in leak

More potential evidence has emerged to support the rumors that Nvidia will announce a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, this time in the form of a leaked benchmark, supposedly testing a Samsung 760XDA laptop with an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU.

A well-known leaker by the Twitter handle TUM_APISAK discovered the benchmark in Geekbench that seemingly reveals the existence of the currently-unannounced GPU, and gives some insight into what specifications we could expect from the product.

It was previously hinted that the RTX 3050 Ti would have 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM, something seemingly backed up this latest batch of information, with this latest leak also alleging the GPU will have 2560 CUDA cores.



As with any unsubstantiated rumors, we need to take this with an unhealthy portion of salt, but if proven true then we could shortly see the arrival of a fourth addition to the Nvidia 3000 series mobile GPU lineup alongside the RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 laptop graphics cards.

RTX 3050 Ti LaptopOpenCL Score - 60559https://t.co/djQR6mBcRC March 17, 2021

Affordable mobile ray tracing

Rumors about both Nvidia’s RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 have been floating around for quite some time now, but given this is a laptop benchmark it's unclear if the desktop counterpart of this anticipated GPU will follow the same specifications.



This will potentially give some extra variety for the budget end of gaming laptops that have been long dominated by the Nvidia GTX 1660, and could offer up a ray-tracing capable mobile GPU that won't break the bank. This would also be the first graphics card to include ray tracing to a GPU below the usual 60 series, with the previous baseline being the RTX 2060.



This is sadly unlikely to solve the overall GPU shortage we're seeing, with everything from production problems to cryptominers being blamed for the lack of available hardware. Indeed, it does raise the question of why these cards are being created at all in this current climate when so few gamers are likely to get their hands on one?



The appeal of a new budget GPU for both desktop and mobile is certainly apparent, but we'll have to hold our breath until Nvidia officially announces them.