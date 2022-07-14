Nvidia is slashing RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 prices ahead of next-gen GPU launch

Audio player loading…

A new batch of leaks has revealed that Nvidia is planning on slashing prices to its GeForce RTX 3090 and 3080 graphics cards. If true, these price cuts will be happening just before the company’s Lovelace GPU launch.

According to Benchlife (opens in new tab) and reported by VideoCardz (opens in new tab), the price cuts are supposedly set for sometime this week, though no word on an exact date. It will supposedly be affecting the following best graphics cards : 3090 Ti, 3090, 3080 Ti, and 3080.

The leaked document from Benchlife reveals the new MSRPs will put the RTX 3090 Ti at $1,499, the RTX 3090 at $1,299, the RTX 3080 Ti at $1,099, and the RTX 3080 at $799. There are no reports at this time on whether the other, cheaper 3000-series graphics cards will also be getting any price cuts.

It seems that these rumors have been backed by several online retailers, who already starting to post decreased prices. However, the price drops have been inconsistent with the leaks. For instance, Newegg is posting new pricing for all the high-end cards except for the RTX 3080. The EVGA direct US store is posting all leaked new MSRPs, but BestBuy is only enacting the price drop for the 3090 Ti.

Analysis: Why lower prices now?

It would make sense for Nvidia to drop prices for its high-end Ampere stock, especially since the Lovelace graphics cards will be launching soon.

Plenty of rumors are putting the RTX 4090 graphics card at a base clock of 2235MHz with a boost to 2520MHz (though its possible that overclocking can increase that to 2750MHz). And combined with other leaked specs, it seems that this card might be up to twice as powerful as the RTX 3090.

With those kinds of impressive specs on the horizon, Nvidia would definitely be scrambling to cut prices on its 3000 series, since we can see how overpriced these cards have been. Not to mention that thanks to the recent decline of crypto mining , the tech giant is getting back tons of stock that it needs to clear for the incoming Lovelace.

Keep in mind that this is all conjecture based on unconfirmed leaks, so take it with a pinch of salt.