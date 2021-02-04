Trending

Nvidia GeForce Now is a year old – and officially on Apple’s M1 Macs, with loads of new games

30+ new games arriving in February

Valheim
(Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing / Valve)

Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming service is celebrating a year of existence, bringing in a bunch of new titles for February – over 30 games, in fact, with 13 of them going live today.

As you may be aware, GFN Thursdays is when Nvidia introduces new games, and the 13 coming this Thursday include Valheim (pictured above).

It’s a co-op action RPG (for up to 10 players) with a survival theme featuring a procedurally generated environment – and it looks like good fun from the feedback on Steam thus far. Valheim is seemingly pretty brutal, too, with one review describing it as a “Minecraft version of Dark Souls with Fallout building/survival”.

There’s also Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, a combat adventure game where you play a werewolf (unsurprisingly), plus there’s Apex Legends Season 8 (although that already went live, as you may have noticed).

Here’s the full list of games coming in February, with the initial titles that are here right now bolded up top:

  1. Apex Legends Season 8 (Origin and Steam)
  2. Blue Fire (Steam)
  3. Code2040 (Steam)
  4. Curious Expedition 2 (Steam)
  5. Magicka 2 (Steam)
  6. Might & Magic Heroes V: Tribes of East (Steam)
  7. Mini Ninjas (Steam)
  8. Order of Battle: World War II (Steam)
  9. Path of Wuxia (English language release on Steam)
  10. Secret World Legends (Steam)
  11. Valheim (Steam)
  12. Warhammer 40,000 Gladius Relics of War (Epic Games Store)
  13. Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (Epic Games Store)
  14. Art of Rally
  15. Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game
  16. Day of Infamy
  17. Everspace
  18. Farm Manager 2018
  19. Farmer's Dynasty
  20. Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
  21. Lumberjack's Dynasty
  22. Observer: System Redux
  23. Outriders demo
  24. Project Highrise
  25. Rise of Industry
  26. Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
  27. South Park: The Fractured But Whole
  28. South Park: The Stick of Truth
  29. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
  30. Thea 2: The Shattering

M1 Mac support live

As we already saw at the weekend, Google’s Chrome browser got official support for GeForce Now, although that’s already gone live. Furthermore, it was announced that the official GeForce Now macOS app is introducing support for M1-powered Macs, but that wasn’t live until now.

So those who were hunting for version 2.0.27 of the app can now go ahead and grab it, and start playing on their MacBook or Mac mini with an M1 chip.

As part of the celebration of a whole year of GeForce Now, Nvidia shared some interesting statistics with us.

In total, there have been over 175 million hours streamed on the service, and that includes 3 million hours of Cyberpunk 2077 in its full ray-traced goodness.

GeForce Now supports over 800 games currently, and obviously Nvidia hopes to expand that number going forward, with new titles debuting on GFN Thursdays, which is the “weekly celebration of the newest games, features and news”, as Nvidia puts it.

