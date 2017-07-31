Nvidia bestows the power of Titan Xp upon laptops with eGPU option

Nvidia has officially unleashed the wrath and ruin of its most powerful graphics cards upon laptops everywhere with new external GPU (eGPU) options for Titan X and Quadro Pascal-generation products.

The graphics chip and System-on-a-Chip (SoC) manufacturing firm made the announcement during the Siggraph 2017 conference in Los Angeles, California to a large audience of 3D animators and all sorts of other digital media creators.

To get your Titan Xp graphics card to work through an eGPU setup, Nvidia has released a new driver update for the chip that will make it compatible with eGPU products that operate over a Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port.

This may come as fantastic news for the particularly fortunate PC gamer, one with a Titan Xp graphics card in hand as well as a laptop with Thunderbolt 3 USB-C. Or, someone fortunate enough with the cash for such an endeavor now, considering the Titan Xp alone costs $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,950).

Nvidia promises that this solution allows virtual reality gaming at 90 frames per second through a connected laptop. Plus stronger color correction, 4K video editing and processing, and easier, interactive 3D animating are all possible using the hardware with an eGPU and a laptop.

The professional treatment

For professionals using Quadro graphics solutions, Nvidia has released an eGPU spec for Quadro that will operate using a single Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port shared between the laptop and device.

That spec is now in the hands of business hardware manufacturers like Bizon, Sonnet and One Stop Systems/Magma. So, expect a lot of form factors for teams to adopt.

Nvidia promises that these Quadro eGPU boxes will be available come September. Whaddya know, that’s just in time for the school season.