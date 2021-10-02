NRL grand final 2021: how to watch Panthers vs Rabbitohs live online

It’s time for the NRL grand final, with the Penrith Panthers going head-to-head with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Brisbane this Sunday, October 3.

NRL grand final 2021 • Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: Sunday, October 3 at 7:30pm AEDT • How to watch in Australia: Free-to-air on Channel 9 or live streamed on 9Now • How to watch from overseas: Watch NRL

The Panthers have fought their way back into the same spot they found themselves in last year – right on the cusp of a premiership win after a near-perfect season

But after their devastating grand final loss to the Melbourne Storm in 2020, they’ll be looking to turn their fortunes around.

The question is whether Penrith has learned enough from last year’s defeat to seize on tonight’s opportunity, or if the pressure to perform on the big stage will get in the way of victory.

Meanwhile, South Sydney will be without its star fullback, Latrell Mitchell, after he was suspended for a high tackle back in round 27. But the Rabbitohs have coach Wayne Bennett on-side, a man with seven premiership wins to his name.

Tonight will also be the last time that Rabbitohs captain, Adam Reynolds, will hit the field for the club, and the team will no doubt want to send him off with a premiership win. The issue here is that Reynolds has a groin injury which could be a concern for his kicking game.

Penrith’s injury list is much more daunting. Tevita Pangai Junior has been ruled out of the grand final, while Brian To’o, James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota, Dylan Edwards and Nathan Cleary are all nursing injuries – it’ll be a lot to overcome for the Panthers.

The NRL grand final will be broadcast live on free-to-air on Channel 9 and live streamed on 9Now if you’re in Australia. If you’re overseas, there are options for you too. Here’s how you can watch it all unfold to see who takes home the premiership.

More can’t-miss sport: how to get a Fury vs Wilder live stream

How to live stream NRL grand final 2021 in Australia

The only place to catch this year’s grand final live is on Channel 9.

As the Nine Network has broadcast rights to the NRL grand final, you’ll also be able to stream the game live or on demand on Channel 9’s catch-up app, 9Now. This platform is available on a web browser, and has apps for both Android and iOS.

The grand final decider won’t be available on Fox Footy or Kayo until after the match is finished, where it’ll be aired as a replay.

How to live stream NRL grand final 2021 from anywhere

If you’re a footy fan who happens to be living outside of Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands, don’t worry. You can watch every moment no matter where you are on the Watch NRL streaming service.

For the grand final, Watch NRL has a new streaming option called the Grand Final Pass, which temporarily replaces the monthly plan. It gives customers the ability to watch the grand final live for US$29 / £22 / €25 / AU$40.

Watch NRL Grand Final Pass | US$29 / £22 / €25 / AU$40 The contents of this streaming service are only available to view outside of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, but a subscription can be purchased from anywhere in the world. It allows you to pause and rewind live matches, and download games for offline viewing. While you can watch the livestream on desktop via the website, the Watch NRL app is also available for iOS, Android and Apple TV.View Deal

If you’re outside Australia and want to tune into the grand final, you’ll find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that – and assuming it complies with the Ts & Cs of the broadcaster in question – you can download and use a VPN.

How to use a VPN:

1. Download and install a VPN: as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location: open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream: so if you’re an Aussie abroad, just head to Kayo and stream like you were back at home