NRL 2020: live stream this year's Rugby League season online from anywhere

The 2020 season of the NRL will be kicking off this Thursday, March 12, and it’s looking to be another cracking year.

Back-to-back premiership winners the Sydney Roosters will be the team to beat this year, and the players have made it known they’re hungry for another championship win – though the road to the Grand Final will likely be a different challenge than the two years prior.

Though they’ve got man-of-the-moment James Tedesco onside, fans will be anxious to see how the Roosters’ perform following the retirement of their all-star fullback Cooper Cronk, and the loss of centre Latrell Mitchell to the Rabbitohs.

Their rivals will be fighting to keep the Roosters from a third consecutive win, but if they’re able to fend their contenders off, they’ll be the first team to win three back-to-back titles since the Parramatta Eels in the early 1980s.

There’s a couple of ways to watch the NRL this season – on free-to-air TV the Nine Network will be airing a selection of matches from the first 25 rounds and has exclusive rights to the Grand Final live – though the downside is you’ll need to sit through ad breaks.

If you want to catch more of the action, or you’re looking to live stream from anywhere in the world, you could turn to Foxtel, Watch NRL or Kayo Sports.

How to watch the NRL 2020 season live online

A Foxtel subscription can be a costly option if you’re just wanting to watch sport, as it doesn’t come as standard in the basic package. If you can’t justify the cost of Foxtel in order to get your NRL fix, Kayo Sports is a more affordable option.

Kayo is a sports-centric streaming service, and for just AU$25 a month, you’ll get access to over 50 sports live and on demand, which you can stream on up to two screens simultaneously. There’s a 14-day free trial available for you to test out the service, and if you find it’s not for you, you’re free to cancel anytime as there are no lock-in contracts.

Neither Foxtel or Kayo will be airing the NRL Grand Final live, as the Nine Network has the official broadcast rights. Unlike on the Nine Network though, you’ll be able to catch every game from every round and the finals series live and ad free.

The Grand Final will be available on Kayo through a delayed broadcast, and there’s plenty of features on Kayo to make up for the loss. There’s SplitView, which gets you up to four streams at the same time on selected devices, and a No Spoilers mode, to hide the stats from the games you haven’t seen.

Kayo also gets you access to a number of NRL shows too, such as Sunday Night with Matty Johns, NRL 360 and more.

How to watch the NRL 2020 season from abroad

If you’ll be overseas during this NRL season, or even a part of it, you can keep up with all the action on a Watch NRL subscription. This streaming service offers every single match, including the Grand Final, live and on demand. While you can sign up for it from anywhere, you can only stream the content outside of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

