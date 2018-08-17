Nokia 9 release date, price, news and leaks

Update: Nokia Mobile has teased a smartphone announcement for August 21 and it sounds a lot like the Nokia 9.

Prior to the launch of the Nokia 8 it had been a long time since we'd had a Nokia flagship, but we've now had the Nokia 8 Sirocco and yet another - currently known as the Nokia 9 - is rumored to be on the way.

HMD Global - the company that’s revived the Nokia name on smartphones – has so far otherwise unleashed a handful of entry-level and mid-range phones, like the Nokia 5 and more recently the Nokia 7 Plus.

But the top-end Nokia 9 might launch this year, and it could be positioned to truly compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S9, which the Nokia 8 Sirocco arguably doesn't quite thanks to its older chipset.

You'll find all the current Nokia 9 rumors below, along with our expert analysis, and as soon as we hear anything new we’ll add it to this article.

The Nokia 9 could land on Tuesday August 21, which is just days away, as Nokia Mobile has teased a handset for that date, saying it's 'the most awaited phone'.

The Nokia 9 isn't mentioned by name, but no other Nokia-branded phone is this highly anticipated, so it's the obvious candidate.

That also lines up with other release date rumors pointing to August or September. We've also heard a vague claim that it will land before the end of 2018. The same source says to expect a Nokia 8 Pro in August.

Other than that all we have to go on is a comment from a representative for HMD Global, who has hinted that the phone is on the way, and that it will have a larger screen "to meet the needs of absolutely all users" - though they may have been talking about the Sirocco.

TechRadar’s take: The Nokia 9 could well land on August 21.

Nokia 9 screen

Hottest leaks:

A 5.7-inch curved OLED screen

The latest screen rumor states that the Nokia 9 will have a 5.7-inch screen, while a Nokia 8 Pro will apparently land with a 5.5-inch one.

We've previously heard multiple sources say the screen on the Nokia 9 will be a 5.5-inch QHD display, but that was before the Nokia 8 Sirocco launched, so there's a good chance they were talking about that.

However, it's likely that the Nokia 9 would match or exceed the size and resolution of the Nokia 8 Sirocco, so expect at least that from it. It's also likely to use OLED, since the Nokia 8 Sirocco does and it's generally considered superior to LCD. We've also heard OLED specifically rumored.

The screen is likely to be curved too, since the display on the Nokia 8 Sirocco is.

And what's this we're hearing... could the Nokia 9 possibly the big-name flagship phone to launch with an in-screen fingerprint reader under the display? That's what a handful of leaks are saying.

It's a claim that we've heard again more recently, and now that the likes of the Vivo Nex has done so it's not out of the question.

TechRadar’s take: A 5.7-inch screen would make sense in order to help the Nokia 9 stand out from the 5.5-inch Nokia 8 Sirocco, and an in-screen scanner is a distinct possibility too.

Nokia 9 design

Hottest leaks:

An all-metal body

Water resistance

A curvy build

One source claims the Nokia 9 will have an all-metal body, while another says to expect it to be IP68 certified, which would make it dust proof and water resistant to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes.

The most recent leaked image of the phone only shows the front, but you can see that the bezels are tiny and it has a dual-lens front-facing camera. There's no fingerprint scanner, so this is likely on the back.

This could be the shape of the Nokia 9. Credit: 91mobiles / Weibo

However this doesn't match up with an earlier leaked image giving us a close look at the front and back of a phone that was believed to be the Nokia 9, where it looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, with a curved screen, bezels above and below and what appears to be a glass back - in contrast to the all-metal claims.

The Nokia 9 could be a curvy, glass-backed phone. Credit: @baidunokibar

The image also shows a dual-lens camera and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. However, it looks a lot like the now-announced Nokia 8 Sirocco, so that could actually be what we're seeing here - or it could be that the Nokia 9 will look very similar to the Sirocco.

In any case, leaked renders match up with the curvy image above, while adding dimensions to the mix, revealing that the Nokia 9 will apparently be 140.9 x 72.9 x 7.5mm. You can also see from these images that there's no 3.5mm headphone port.

Image 1 of 5 The Nokia 9 shown here looks a lot like the photo above. Credit: OnLeaks / CompareRaja Image 2 of 5 This side of the Nokia 9 seems to house volume controls. Credit: OnLeaks / CompareRaja Image 3 of 5 There's no sign of a headphone port in these images. Credit: OnLeaks / CompareRaja Image 4 of 5 There's a USB-C port on the bottom of the Nokia 9. Credit: OnLeaks / CompareRaja Image 5 of 5 This side of the Nokia 9 looks to house the SIM card slot. Credit: OnLeaks / CompareRaja

This too sounds a lot like the Nokia 8 Sirocco though, as the dimensions are almost exactly the same, so that's probably what we're looking at here.

We've also seen an image of what might be Nokia 9 in the flesh, or at least its backplate, and it matches the renders above, complete with a glossy finish, a dual-lens camera and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. Again though, it now seems very likely that this is actually the Nokia 8 Sirocco.

This could be our first look at part of the Nokia 9 in the flesh. Or it could be the Nokia 8 Sirocco. Credit: Baidu

One other leak we've seen supposedly shows an early prototype of the phone, but it's encased in a plastic case to stop us seeing the full design, and the camera layout doesn't match the images above.

Image 1 of 5 Credit: Frandroid Image 2 of 5 Credit: Frandroid Image 3 of 5 Credit: Frandroid Image 4 of 5 Credit: Frandroid Image 5 of 5 Credit: Frandroid

TechRadar’s take: The latest, flat screen leaked image of the Nokia 9 looks convincing, in so much as it's suitably different from the Nokia 8 Sirocco, while IP68 water resistance is believable, as it’s a feature found on a number of high-end handsets.

Nokia 9 camera

Hottest leaks:

A dual-lens Carl Zeiss camera

A telephoto or wide-angle lens

A dual-lens front-facing camera

The earliest Nokia 9 rumors pointed to a dual-lens camera, and a more recent leak backs that up, with a tipster claiming it will have a 22MP dual-lens Carl Zeiss snapper on the back and a 12MP camera on the front.

Both of those cameras have more megapixels than most phones, though they’re not quite a match for the 41MP Nokia Lumia 1020.

However, even newer leaks suggest that there will be a pair of 12MP and 13MP lenses on the back (though this could be talking about the Nokia 8 Sirocco) and a 5MP dual-lens camera on the front.

As for what the second lens will be used for, it's likely to be similar to the Sirocco, which uses them for 2x optical zoom and to create bokeh effects, blurring the background of shots.

Though in the standard Nokia 8's case there's a monochrome lens and an RGB one, which are combined for better shots, especially in low light, so that's another possibility.

But one rumor suggests Nokia might go even further than a pair of dual-lens cameras, instead opting for five lenses. If so though we don't know what purpose they would serve and we'd take this rumor with a serious side of salt.

However, a recent rumor claims Nokia is working on a 'high risk' camera for the phone, and five lenses would certainly seem risky.

TechRadar’s take: Most of the rumors we’ve heard point to a dual-lens camera on the back, and the Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco already have such a snapper, so that will probably be what we get, but we're less sure about the rumored megapixel count.

Nokia 9 battery

Hottest leaks:

A huge 3,800mAh battery

Fast charging

There’s only one battery rumor so far, and it points to a 3,800mAh juice pack with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.

That would make it far bigger than most smartphone batteries, with even something like the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus having just a 3,500mAh battery.

TechRadar’s take: A 3,800mAh battery seems surprisingly large for a 5.7-inch phone, so we’re not totally convinced by that, but it’s possible. Fast charging is likely, as that’s become a fairly standard flagship feature and is available on the Nokia 8.

Nokia 9 OS and power

Hottest leaks:

A Snapdragon 845 chipset

6GB or 8GB of RAM

Android P software

The latest rumor claims that the Nokia 9 will have a Snapdragon 845 chipset, which is the current top-end Qualcomm one, found in phones like the US version of the Galaxy S9. Another leak says the same.

We've also previously heard that an upcoming Nokia phone might have a Snapdragon 845 chipset . The Nokia 9 isn't named, but it would be the obvious candidate.

Early sources claim the Nokia 9 will have a Snapdragon 835 chipset and 6GB of RAM – though we’re only talking about two sources here and those are the specs of the Nokia 8 Sirocco, which wasn't announced at that point, so it's probably what they're referring to.

We've also seen two benchmarks for the phone, both of which also list a Snapdragon 835 chipset, but one of which lists 4GB of RAM, while the other claims it comes with 8GB.

Given that the Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with 6GB though that's the least we'd expect from the Nokia 9.

We wouldn’t expect to see any kind of overlay, as HMD Global has stuck with stock Android on its current crop of handsets.

TechRadar’s take: The rumored specs would put the Nokia 9 at or near the top-end, but they’re not unbelievable, especially as HMD will want to make a splash with its next numbered flagship.

Nokia 9 other features

Hottest leaks:

3D audio recording

An iris scanner

An in-screen scanner

More than one rumor suggests that the Nokia 9 will have a fingerprint scanner built into the screen, but while we've now seen this in action on one handset we're not expecting it to become a common feature for a while, so it's by no means certain.

Elsewhere, according to one source the Nokia 9 will have both an iris scanner and a fingerprint scanner, much like the Galaxy S9.

The same – anonymous and unproven – source claims that it will have OZO audio enhancements. This is a Nokia tech which creates a surround sound effect when you’re recording audio. It lets smartphones with four microphones record 3D audio, those with three capture spatial 360 audio, and those with two capture spatial audio.

However, the source doesn’t mention how many mics the Nokia 9 has, so even if this is true we don’t know how heavily it will be able to take advantage of the tech. The Nokia 8 Sirocco already has three microphones though, so the Nokia 9 will probably have at least that.

TechRadar’s take: We're not sold on the rumor of an in-screen scanner, but otherwise none of these rumors are unbelievable, though as they all come from the same unproven source we wouldn’t read too much into them.

Nokia 9 price

Hottest leaks:

A roughly $560/£415/AU$735 starting price

May cost more for higher storage capacities

The latest pricing rumor puts the 64GB model of the Nokia 9 at 3,699 yuan (roughly $560/£415/AU$735), while a 128GB version could apparently come in at 4,199 yuan (around $635/£470/AU$835).

That's a lower price than a previous rumor we'd heard, with a tipster reckoning it’s going to be fairly expensive at $699 in the US (around £565/AU$935) and 749 euros (roughly £640/AU$1,060). Like the rumor above, they added that there will be both 64GB and 128GB models, but didn't specify which price this is for.

Direct conversions are rarely accurate, so we wouldn't rely on any of these prices being right, and in fact both of them might be talking about the Nokia 8 Sirocco, which hadn't been announced at the time.

That phone costs €749 / AU$1,199 (around £660, $900), so we'd expect the Nokia 9 to be at least that much and probably more.

TechRadar’s take: We're not sold on any of the current pricing rumors but the Nokia 9 is sure to be an expensive phone.