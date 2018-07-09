Nokia 5.1 Plus is landing on July 11, but you might not be able to buy it

HMD Global has been very busy this year, launching numerous Nokia-branded phones, but there’s still more to come, with the next one being the Nokia X5 (rumored to be called the Nokia 5.1 Plus outside China) which we now know is being announced on July 11.

We know it’s coming then because teasers posted by the company on Weibo (a Chinese microblogging site) include the date, though the phone is initially being announced in Beijing and has only so far been teased in China, so there’s a chance it won’t be available globally straight away.

In any case, you don’t have to wait until July 11 to see the Nokia 5.1 Plus, as renders of the phone have leaked on Baidu (a different Chinese microblogging site), revealing it to have a dual-lens camera, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and a notch.

Image 1 of 3 This could be the Nokia X5. Credit: Baidu Image 2 of 3 It looks to be an affordable way to get a phone with a notch. Credit: Baidu Image 3 of 3 Here it is in black. Credit: Baidu

An affordable option

Earlier leaks suggest that the Nokia 5.1 Plus specifically has a 13MP and 5MP camera pairing, a 5.9-inch HD+ display, a 3,000mAh battery, an octa-core MediaTek chipset, 3, 4 or 6GB of RAM and 32 or 64GB of storage.

In other words, it should be a low to mid-range option positioned as a larger, dual-lens alternative to the Nokia 5 (2018), and rumored prices reflect that, as it’s been said to start at CNY800 (around $120/£90/AU$160), rising to CNY1,000 (roughly $150/£115/AU$200) depending on what RAM and storage options you go for.

Of course, other than the launch date nothing has been confirmed yet, so check back in a couple of days for all the official details.

Via GSMArena and PhoneArena