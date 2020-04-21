Noise Cancelling podcast episode 7: PS5 design concepts, iPhone SE 2020 and more

Noise Cancelling is a new tech podcast from TechRadar (and a selection of other publications) that gives you the full lowdown on everything happening in tech right now.

This new podcast isn't just from TechRadar though as it includes our colleagues from sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis (Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar) and features Sherri L. Smith (Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag).

This week, we've got Phones Editor for TechRadar, James Peckham and our very first special guest in the form of Chris Barraclough. Chris runs the popular technology YouTube channel TechSpurt, and you can hear him in the episode below.

Week seven: what will the PS5 look like?

It's a jam-packed episode this week with chat about the new iPhone SE 2020 and the OnePlus 8. We also discuss how Google may be making its own chipsets for its future devices.

Plus we also take an audio dive into the PS5 and what the design may look like. We've had concept renders drawn up for the upcoming console, and you can see an example below:

(Image credit: Future)

Unpopular opinions this week is all about video calling and how it's taking up everyone's time right now. Do we really want to spend all our time doing Zoom calls with friends?

All this and more on the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts or find us wherever you get your pods.