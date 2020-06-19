Noise Cancelling podcast episode 16: The Last of Us 2, KFConsole and iPhone Flip

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and features Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Vic Hood, TechRadar's Gaming Writer, and Rami Tabari, Staff Writer at Laptop Mag, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week sixteen: PS5 game reactions, Lenovo Flex 5G and Surface Headphones 2 review

As usual we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. First up, we begin the show with our PS5 game reactions, and share our thoughts on the console.

We also discuss the Lenovo Flex 5G, everything we know about the foldable iPhone leak, and the KFConsole from the colonel himself.

We'll also be chatting about our reviews of The Last of Us 2, and the Surface Headphones 2.

Meanwhile, this week's 'Unpopular Opinions' slot is all about HTC U20, but we ask the question: should HTC stop making phones? You're going to have to listen to the show to find out more.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.