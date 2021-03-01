No, a new Elden Ring trailer will not be shown at Microsoft's rumored March event

Hoping for Microsoft to showcase a new Elden Ring trailer sometime soon? Then you're going to be disappointed, as the company has confirmed that – despite recent rumors – there are no plans to show off more of Elden Ring in the month of March.

Aaron Greenberg, general manager of Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft, shut down rumors that the upcoming RPG will be showcased anytime soon, saying on Twitter that he wanted to "set expectations" and "there are always things we have in the works, but nothing coming soon that would feature game announcements or world premieres like this."

The tweet was a retweet of an article by DualShockers which claimed that a "Elden Ring New Trailer Will Likely Be Showcased on March 23 at Microsoft’s Possible Event".

Just to set expectations: this is not happening. There are always things we have in the works, but nothing coming soon that would feature game announcements or world premieres like this. https://t.co/nO868SCbpZFebruary 28, 2021 See more

Rumor has it...

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Speculation ignited that a new Elden Ring trailer would be showcased at a rumored Microsoft event later this month, following two separate rumors.

The first is that Elden Ring will be shown off sometime soon. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier previously tweeted to say that he believes "there is strong evidence floating around that the game will be shown relatively soon". While GameBeat's Jeff Grubb stated on a recent GamesBeat Decides podcast that he had previously been told by a "combination of sources" that we could get more information on Elden Ring by the end of March, but emphasized that this was "never cemented."

"I've never had an exact date, I've had reasons to be confident," Grubb explained on the podcast. However, Grubb did go on to say that: "you're not going to have to wait long."

The second of these rumors is that Microsoft is planning to host a gaming event on March 23, with Paul Thurrott claiming on Twitter that Microsoft is planning to hold a "what's new for gaming" event on March 23.

With both rumors circulating, some (like the DualShockers article) speculated that the two could be related, with Microsoft showing off Elden Ring at this event. We now know that's not true and that Microsoft seems to have no plans to showcase Elden Ring or host an event to showcase any other big game announcements anytime "soon".

With no release date yet set for the game, we can only hope more information comes through before 2021 is out, at least.