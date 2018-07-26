Best Nintendo Switch accessories: make the most of your hybrid console

We have to hand it to Nintendo and the Nintendo Switch: it really has changed the face of gaming, and continues to be a hugely successful product.

Part of the appeal of the Switch is you can get going to quickly – set it up, get a few of the best games for it, and you've technically got everything you need to start playing whenever (and wherever) you like.

That said, because it's a hybrid console, we'd say there are a couple of key accessories you need to really make the most of your Nintendo Switch experience. Whether you're playing in tabletop mode, TV mode, or handheld mode, there's an accessory that'll make your life and gameplay a lot easier, safer, and probably more fun too.

For instance, screen protectors and a carry case are essential, helping to keep your Nintendo Switch well-protected as you carry it around. Add in portable chargers, MicroSD cards and Joy-Con compatible steering wheels, and you can see there are a lot of exciting add-ons for your console.

We've collected together all the best accessories currently available, explained what they're used for, and whether or not they're actually going to be useful for you. Happy Switch accessory shopping!