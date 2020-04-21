The Nikon School UK has announced that its one-to-one photography classes and camera tutorials have moved online – and there are some handy free sessions included.

The school usually offers its classes in-person, but given current events, it has made them available online "for the forseeable". It follows a similar announcement from the Nikon School US, which recently made ten separate classes available for free if you make an account on its homepage.

So what different options does the Nikon School UK offer for frustrated photographers in lockdown, wherever you're based? There are one-to-one sessions available via Zoom for the heavily reduced price of £49 (around $60 / AU$95) – which is around a third off the usual price. The content of these can be tailored to your photographic needs or preferred subjects, and also includes "constructive" image critiques. You can also pick the day that works for you.

But if you just want to brush up on your technique and skills for free, Nikon is also offering some free sessions for beginners. These include "Getting started with DSLR Photography" and "Getting Started with the Nikon Z Series", if you recently snapped up a camera like the Nikon Z6.

If you're familiar with your camera and just want some pro tips on editing instead, Nikon is also offering another free, two-hour session on how to master Lightroom Classic. If ever there was a time to get your photo archive sorted, it's now.

We also like the look of the Nikon's virtual tours of places like the Lake District, which are also available via Zoom, if only to feel like we're going on holiday. To see the full list of one-to-one and free sessions, just head to the Nikon School UK's course calendar.

(Image credit: Nikon)

The past few weeks have been something of a bonanza in terms of free photography offerings, with the Nikon School UK's classes joining the ones from its US counterpart, along with many other free courses.

There's a full course for absolute beginners available from Harvard University, plus plenty of tutorials for more advanced snappers from Creative Live. To see a full list of our favorite ones check out our feature on the best free photography courses, apps and YouTube channels for lockdown learning.

Not so keen on courses and just want to do your own 'home schooling'? We've also rounded up the best home photography projects that you and your family can try while in lockdown. Whatever your style, there'll be something to sharpen your creativity until we're allowed to do real travel photography again.