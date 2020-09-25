Nick Fury will return: New Disney Plus show to star Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson will step back into his iconic role as Nick Fury in the latest new Disney Plus MCU original series, according to sources at Variety.

The site's insider information offered very little beyond the fact that Jackson is "attached to star" in the show, Marvel Studios will produce the project, and Mr. Robot producer Kyle Bradstreet will write and executive produce the show.

As of now, we don't know anything about the plot, supporting characters or even when the show will take place. As we saw with Captain Marvel, the 71-year-old Jackson has been de-aged to appear as his younger self before, so it's not a given that the show will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The last time we saw Nick Fury in the MCU, he was (SPOILERS INCOMING) vacationing aboard a Skrull vessel in space in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far from Home, while the Skrull shapeshifter Talos impersonated him on Earth.

It's theoretically possible that Nick Fury's new adventures could be an interstellar adventure, but given his origins as a spy and Bradstreet's past work with tense dramas, it's much more likely to be a grounded story. Bradstreet also previously produced Berlin Station, which starred a CIA operative working undercover to reveal terror plots in Germany.

When will Nick Fury reappear?

Marvel has revealed the order of MCU films and shows for the next few years, but filming delays caused by the pandemic have shifted the intended order of releases. Just in the past week, Disney pushed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier past WandaVision to 2021, then juggled Black Widow, Shang-Chi and The Eternals to new 2021 premieres.

In other words, even though there are several MCU series due out for Disney Plus before Nick Fury, it's always possible that Jackson's new show could jump ahead of the pack.

For now, we're currently waiting for WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If?, Hawkeye, Ms Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk. The latter show recently cast Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk.

As it stands, assuming Nick Fury (the series) comes last, and Disney Plus sticks to its plans to release four new shows per year starting with WandaVision in 2020, we theoretically wouldn't see the Nick Fury show until the 2022 holidays. But this is pure speculation and could easily change.

In the meantime, Nick Fury fans can program their Amazon Echos to speak in Samuel L. Jackson's voice. Maybe that will make the long wait easier somehow.