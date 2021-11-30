Newcastle vs Norwich live stream: how to watch Premier League on Amazon Prime and abroad

Newcastle, still winless and pinned to the bottom of the table, host 19th-placed Norwich in a relegation six-pointer, and recent performances suggest this will be anything but dull. Read on as our guide explains how to get a Newcastle vs Norwich live stream and watch the Premier League game from anywhere - as one of 10 games on Amazon Prime Video this week, there are ways to tune in for free.

The teams seem to be on very different trajectories at the moment, the Canaries looking transformed under the stewardship of Dean Smith.

They've taken seven points from the last available nine - four of those under their new coach - but it really should have been a full house. They hammered Wolves at the weekend but poor finishing meant the game ended in a goalless draw.

The Magpies have a new coach of their own in Eddie Howe, but in his first game in the dugout Newcastle produced arguably their worst performance of the season so far, a lacklustre 2-0 surrender at Arsenal.

But thanks to Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin,- surely the single most entertaining player in the league - they're always fun to watch, and you can follow our guide to get a free Newcastle vs Norwich live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Newcastle vs Norwich FREE in the UK

Amazon is showing Newcastle vs Norwich and this entire round of midweek Premier League games in the UK, plus another full round at the end of December. And new users can watch all of the action without paying a penny, by signing up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial. As well as access to live sports coverage, Prime unlocks Amazon's library of TV shows and films, and free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store. And if you fancy sticking around, an Amazon Prime subscription will cost £79 per year or £7.99 per month. Newcastle vs Norwich kicks off at 7.30pm GMT on Tuesday evening, and existing Amazon Prime members can live stream all of the action at no additional cost on apps featured on the likes of iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, PlayStations, Xbox, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV and Smart TVs.

How to live stream Newcastle vs Norwich from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and try to stream Premier League football via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Newcastle vs Norwich from anywhere

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Newcastle vs Norwich: live stream EPL soccer in US without cable

Peacock TV Peacock TV is the exclusive place to watch Newcastle vs Norwich in the US, with kick-off set for 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT on Tuesday. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers live coverage of loads of EPL soccer games, every NFL Sunday Night Football and the Super Bowl, every big WWE event, plus loads of other live sports. It's exceptional value for money and is loaded with fantastic family entertainment too, like Modern Family, The Office and Saved by the Bell. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. - Click through to Peacock TV to start watching now If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.

How to watch Newcastle vs Norwich FREE: live stream Premier League soccer in Canada

DAZN Soccer fans based in Canada can watch Newcastle vs Norwich, along with every single game of the Premier League season, on streaming service DAZN. Better still, there's a 30-day DAZN FREE trial that will let you tune in absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all of the Premier League soccer you can handle, plus Champions League action, every single NFL game, and much more. Better still, the platform supports iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Newcastle vs Norwich kicks off at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT on Tuesday.

How to watch Newcastle vs Norwich: live stream Premier League in Australia

Optus Sport In Australia, Optus Sport is the place to watch the Newcastle vs Norwich Premier League game, which kicks off at 6.30am AEDT bright and early on Wednesday morning. Optus is showing every single Premier League fixture this season, and the service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including mobiles, tablets, Chromecast and Apple TV. You can get Optus Sport free or for $5 per month if you're already an Optus customer. If you aren't, Optus Sport is available for $14.99 per month. And if you're not in Oz right now, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

Spark Sport New Zealanders can watch Newcastle vs Norwich at 8.30am NZDT on Wednesday morning, on streaming service Spark Sport. As well as loads of Premier League action, Spark Sport is also the home of the Champions league, NFL, F1, United Rugby Championship, NBA basketball, and Black Caps cricket games. What's more, Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Newcastle vs Norwich: live stream Premier League online in India