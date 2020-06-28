Newcastle vs Man City live stream: how to watch the FA Cup online for free today

Having surrendered the Premier League title to Liverpool on Thursday, Man City have one last chance to add to their silverware haul this season in the FA Cup. It's a trophy they're defending this season, but with the likes of Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal all still in the running, it won't be easy. Here's how to watch the FA Cup quarter-final today and get a free Newcastle vs Man City live stream from anywhere in the world.

Free Newcastle vs Man City live stream Today's match at St. James' Park is being shown in the UK for FREE on BBC One, with coverage starting at 6.10pm BST ahead of a 6.30pm kick-off. This means free streaming is readily available via BBC iPlayer - which Brits abroad can easily tune in to using our first-choice VPN, which offers a 30-day money back guarantee.

First, though, they'll need to get past a spirited Newcastle side that have come out of the enforced break looking as sharp as they have all season - as evidenced by a 3-0 dismantling of Champions League pretenders Sheffield United.

With moneyed new owners still a possibility for the famous Tyneside club, manager Steve Bruce will be imploring his players to prove their worth and give the Gallowgate faithful something to cheer about, as another otherwise unremarkable season draws to a close in NE1.

Moreover, the draw for the FA Cup semi-finals will be held at half-time of this match, so there's reason for fans across the land to want to catch at least some of the action. With that in mind, here's how to find a quality Newcastle vs Man City live stream today and watch this FA Cup 6th round match online from anywhere.

Watch every game: here's how to get a Premier League live stream

How to watch the FA Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local FA Cup coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in certain streaming services and content being tied to specific regions. However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this problem and is remarkably easy to set up. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location - handy when you want to access the streaming services you normally use and pay in your home country. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Sign up for an annual plan you'll get an extra 3-months thrown in for FREE, so check out ExpressVPN today to save and watch all the football online. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for watching sport There's loads you can do with these clever bits of software, from watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like Newcastle vs Man City today.

How to watch the FA Cup: FREE Newcastle vs Man City live stream in the UK

The great news for footy fans today is that this FA Cup quarter-final showdown is being aired for free on the BBC, with BBC One offering coverage of Newcastle vs Man City from 6.10pm BST ahead of an 6.30pm kick-off. This means it's completely free to watch an FA Cup live stream today via BBC iPlayer - provided you've got a valid UK TV license, of course. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can still enjoy a free Newcastle vs City live stream from abroad - but you'll need a great VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK. Follow the instructions above to get started.

How to watch Newcastle vs Man City: free live stream in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is where to turn for all your FA Cup coverage, with today's Newcastle vs Man City kick-off time set for 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT. You can watch Sportsnet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month. Check out all of the options here. For even more English soccer action, streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada - and there's plenty still to come, with fixtures taking place nearly every day. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in to their service of choice regardless of their geography.

How to watch Newcastle vs Man City: live stream the FA Cup in the US

ESPN has the exclusive US rights to this season's FA Cup matches - and today's Newcastle vs Man City game will be aired on its ESPN+ streaming service, not on linear TV. Kick-off is at 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT. However, two of this weekend's other FA Cup fixtures were on ESPN proper - and this kind of coverage split may well continue into the semi-finals. Therefore, cord cutters may want to consider a Hulu + Live TV package, which costs $54.99 a month but is a complete cable replacement service. It comes with ESPN for FA Cup matches, plus you get access to NBC and NBCSN for all your live Premier League needs. There's even a FREE 1-week trial on offer so you can see if it's right for you.



How to watch the FA Cup in Australia: Newcastle vs City live stream

As in the States, ESPN owns the rights to FA Cup coverage in Australia - but if you don't have it as part of your Foxtel TV package, you can access it just as easily via Kayo Sports. This great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions, as well as Spain's La Liga and F1 from July. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached. The only difference between the two tiers is the amount of screens you can stream to simultaneously - two on Kayo basic and three on Kayo premium. We probably don't need to point this out, but if you've got mates or family who also to watch sport online, both deals break down extremely tidily on a per person basis. Kayo is available on nearly all modern devices including Android and iOS mobiles, Macs, PC, Chromecast, select smart TVs and Android TVs, PCs and Macs, and Telstra TV boxes, with console support listed as "coming soon". Anyone from Australia who wants to stream just like they would at home, but can't because they're abroad, can use one of the best VPNs we mention above. Kick-off time for Newcastle vs Man City in Australia is 3.30am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning.

How to watch Newcastle vs Man City: live stream the FA Cup in New Zealand

FA Cup coverage in New Zealand is provided by Sky Sport. Newcastle vs Man City is being aired on Sky Sport 7 from 4.30am NZST on the morning of Monday, June 29 , with kick-off at 5.30am - so it's more a case of getting up early rather than staying up late. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kiwis away from the islands can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.

How to watch the FA Cup in India

In India, it's the Sony Pictures Sports Network and more specifically its Sony Ten channels that host FA Cup coverage live in the subcontinent. Kick-off for Newcastle vs Man City in the FA Cup quarter-finals is 11pm IST (New Delhi time) tonight. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.