New Zealand vs South Africa live stream: how to watch today's Rugby Championship 2019 from anywhere

With both teams set to meet each other in their opening game of the World Cup on September 21, today's Rugby Championship match between New Zealand and South Africa looks set to be an intriguing precursor between two of the tournament favourites. It's set to be a fascinating game, and one you can watch in full with our New Zealand vs South Africa live stream guide below.

While both coaches may have one eye on that upcoming World Cup pool game, the All Blacks will still be keen to reverse their shock 36-34 defeat to the Springboks in Wellington last September.

New Zealand vs South Africa - where and when Today's Rugby Championship 2019 match takes place at the 34,500 capacity Westpac Stadium in Wellington. Kick-off today is at 7.35pm NZST local time, meaning a 9.35am start in South Africa (and 8.35am BST start for those looking to watch the game live in the UK).

New Zealand kicked off their Rugby Championship campaign in winning, yet somewhat wobbly form, with a hard-fought 16-20 victory away to Argentina. That was a fairly depleted New Zealand squad though. With the likes of Sonny Bill Williams set to make his first international appearance of the year on his return from a hamstring injury, plus the return of the previously rested contingent of Crusaders players, expect to see a more full-bodied All Blacks performance today.

The Springboks themselves fielded what appeared to be a weakened side against Australia in their opening 2019 Rugby Championship match, and will have been boosted by the 35-17 result the unfamiliar team pulled off. Coach Rassie Erasmus has made 12 changes for today's encounter, bringing in big hitters, including Malcolm Marx and Handre Pollard. They're still set to be without regular captain Siya Kolisi, with Duane Vermeulen expected to come in and take on leadership duties today.

We're in for a fascinating face-off, so keep scrolling down to see how you can catch a 2019 Rugby Championships live stream of New Zealand vs South Africa.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby Championship from outside your country

Down below, there's the local broadcast options if you're in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, as well as the UK, US and Canada.

But if you're away from home this weekend and try to live stream the Rugby Championship online, you'll be annoyed to discover that it won't work due to geo-blocking. Crucially, using a VPN service allows you to watch the rugby union no matter where in the world you are. It's surprisingly easy to do.

How to watch the All Blacks in New Zealand

There's no free way to watch in New Zealand - Sky Sports has the Rugby Championship coverage in New Zealand including today's big match. For those without a subscription, free-to-air Prime will have delayed coverage of today's game as well as each All Blacks match during the tournament. If you're looking to stream the coverage live to your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. Coverage is due to start on Sky at 7pm local time. Outside New Zealand today? You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

How to watch the Springboks in South Africa

Live coverage of today's Springboks clash will be shown on subscription service, SuperSport in South Africa. The coverage is set to get started at 8.25am this morning.

How to live stream New Zealand vs South Africa in Australia

Fox Sports Australia has the exclusive rights to show this year's Rugby Championship down under. It doesn't come cheap, but there is a two week free trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. Don't want Fox? Your other option is to grab a more temporary sub from up-and-coming service Kayo Sports. It carries loads of sporting events and you can cancel any time. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. The Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports apps means you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad). Pre-game coverage on either platform begins at 5pm AEST with the main event starting at 5.30pm.

How to stream New Zealand vs South Africa live in the UK

Like in New Zealand, Sky Sports has the rights to the the Rugby Championship so you'll need to have that if you want to catch today's game on the box. The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Action with coverage starting at 8am BST on Saturday morning. For streaming on your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. You can also stream the Sky Sports coverage live via NOW TV , which offers attractive limited-time passes for Sky Sports starting at £8.99 per day and £14.99 a week. Getting it for a month is the best value however, costing £34 for all that sport! If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the games, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa: US live stream

The bad news is that the All Blacks match with the Springboks won’t be shown on regular TV in the US. However you will be able to watch the game via ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of every Rugby Championship 2019 game. You can sign up for ESPN+ right here for $4.99 per month, and then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app. Another option is logging in to another nation's broadcast via a VPN . So if you like the Sky coverage in the UK for example, you can tune in to that instead assuming, of course, that you have a subscription.

How to live stream the Rugby Championship 2019 in Canada