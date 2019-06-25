New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2019 from anywhere

While a win today would just about seal a semi-final spot for Kane Williamson's table-topping New Zealand, anything less than victory for Pakistan today will end their 2019 Cricket World Cup journey. It's all up fro grabs and you can get a New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream from anywhere on Earth by following this handy guide.

Pakistan have really lived up to their completely unpredictable reputation, flitting between glorious victories against England and South Africa, to humbling defeats against Australia and historic rivals India. They lead New Zealand in World Cup head-to-heads, having won six out of the eight games played, however New Zealand have won the last two showdowns.

Live stream New Zealand vs Pakistan - where and when This match takes place at Edgbaston in Birmingham, the regular home venue of Warwickshire County Cricket Club. Play begins at 10.30am BST on Wednesday, June 26. For those tuning in from abroad that's a 2.30pm pakistan Standard Time start, while for fans in New Zealand it's an unsociable 9.30pm NZST.

Pakistan handled the pressure well in their last 'must-win' game against South Africa, and genuinely look rejuvenated coming in to today's game. The moist pitch pitch should also suit Pakistan's bowlers, so expect their four spinners to have. big say in today's outcome.

New Zealand have an unwanted reputation of falling away after making great starts at Cricket World Cups, and will be hoping not to repeat their infamous 1992 capitulation against Pakistan.

You’ll be able to watch all the action with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream guide below. Sorry New Zealand fans, but Pakistan have the early advantage by having this one free to watch at home.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to tune in you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without having to take a chance on an illegal feed from a website that's likely infested with malware.

How to watch the cricket in Pakistan for FREE

(Image credit: PTV) Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned (and FREE-to-watch) PTV Sports. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to live stream today's Cricket World Cup game in New Zealand

Sky has have snapped up exclusive rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Play is set to begin at 9.30pm - we'd advise having a steady stream of coffee at hand if you're intending to watch the whole of the proceedings. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to watch a live stream of New Zealand vs Pakistan in Australia

The main go-to option for fans looking to watch the match and the rest of the World Cup is via a Fox Sports subscription. If you don't fancy weighing yourself down with that sort of commitment, then a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices) may suit you better. Both packages will allow you to watch all of the World Cup, but without the need to be tied into a long contract. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. Play is due to commence at 7.30pm AEST.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India /Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between New Zealand vs Pakistan is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to stream New Zealand vs Pakistan live in the UK

Sky Sports holds the sole rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, meaning you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from the game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. And then there's the Sky Go app if you're hoping to watch on a mobile device. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from Blighty you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan: US live stream