New Xiaomi Mi Band 4 renders show it may have a color screen

We know Xiaomi is set to introduce a new fitness tracker by the end of 2019, and the latest leaked renders seem to confirm it will be the first wearable from the company to have a color display.

Previous Xiaomi Mi Band products have been limited to a black and white screen, but the latest from SlashLeaks suggests the next-gen wearable will introduce a splash of color.

It also suggests the company will be using a capacitive button at the bottom of the display to power on the tracker, where a physical button has been used on previous devices.

Image Credit: SlashLeaks

The leaked images also show the fitness tracker running Xiaomi's own voice assistant called Xiao AI. That feature has yet to debut outside of China, so it may be the company is only including this feature for those in that market.

Previous Mi Band products have also limited NFC (for contactless payments) to products available in the company's home market.

If the AI feature is included on the tracker around the world, you can expect it to be able to offer you updates on the weather and provide information in a similar way to how Google Assistant or Apple's Siri works.

There's always the chance that these renders aren't accurate though. We won't know for certain whether we'll see these features until we hear more directly from Xiaomi, which we're hoping will happen soon.

Via Android Authority