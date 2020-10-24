New Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks show off colors and casings

If the rumors are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy S21 (also known as the Galaxy S30) could be with us as soon as January – so it's perhaps no surprise that the leaks continue to pour in for Samsung's next flagship smartphone.

Courtesy of MySmartPrice, we've got some rough CAD renderings that show off the dimensions and the shape of the upcoming Galaxy S21 Plus model. You can't see much in these drawings, but you can see the punch hole selfie camera and the rear camera array.

That array matches the design we've already seen on leaks for the standard S21 and S21 Ultra models, so it seems legit – Samsung is almost certainly going to adopt this wraparound camera module for its next batch of smartphones.

The same camera layout was spotted on a metal template posted to Twitter yesterday, giving us another reason to believe these leaks are genuine. They're not a huge jump from the way the cameras were positioned on the Note 20 phones.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Meanwhile, industry analyst Ross Young has taken to Twitter to reveal what he says are the color options for the new phones: gray, pink, violet and white for the standard S21, black and silver for the S21 Plus, and black, silver and violet for the S21 Ultra.

Violet would seem to be the main addition from the colors that were available on the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones, though other shades – such as the distinctive bronze – seem to have been dropped this time around.

Aside from the aesthetic changes, the Samsung Galaxy S21 should come with the usual speed and performance boosts that we see year-on-year from the best smartphones – and Qualcomm is expected to unveil a new processor in December.

We might also be in line for a significant battery upgrade on at least one of the new S21 models, which is something else to look out for. Next year looks set to be another big year for flagship phone launches – maybe even bigger than 2020.