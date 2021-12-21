New report raises hopes for new 27-inch iMac Pro with mini-LED display

Audio player loading…

We’ve been hearing for a while now that the upcoming 27-inch iMac Pro will launch with a mini-LED display, and a new report adds even more evidence that our hopes will be fulfilled.

Apple suppliers seem to be shipping these a limited number of mini-LED iMacs out to larger manufacturers for assembly, according to a paywalled report from DigiTimes. This report aligns with display analyst Ross Young’s predictions, which say that Apple's newest all-in-one desktop will launch sometime in the first half of 2022.

Naturally, Apple hasn’t confirmed any rumors about the new mini-LED displays, so we won’t know for sure until there is an actual announcement from the company.

Analysis: Rumored specs so far

According to recent reports, the 27-inch iMac Pro will come with a 120Hz ProMotion mini-LED display. The refresh rate will switch between a range of 24Hz and 120Hz for efficiency and a more fluid user experience.

It will also most likely be equipped with the newly released M1 Pro and Max chips for an extra boost of power, as well as getting the 27-inch iMac Pro onto the company's own silicon.

The base specs for the 27-inch iMac Pro are expected to feature 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, and should start at about $2,000 (around £1,460, AU$2,660).

Design-wise, the new 27-inch iMac Pro is expected to look like the current model, rather than its more colorful 24-inch sibling. It will also feature an HDMI port, plus an SD card and USB-C connectors, along with dark bezels instead of the white bezels found on the 24-inch version.

Via Wccftech