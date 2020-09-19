New leaks reveal the Google Nest Audio speaker design and price

It's turning out to be a great day for those of you who love a Google-related leak: having already seen details of the upcoming Google Chromecast dongle appear, we've now got unofficial and unconfirmed information about Google's next smart speaker.

It's apparently going to be called the Nest Audio, and we're once again indebted to WinFuture for the leaked pictures. You can see both the front and back of the device, in Charcoal and Chalk colors, in the gallery we've embedded below.

Android Police has also chipped in to say the Nest speaker is likely to cost around $100 when it appears in the US, which would fit in with the €100 figure that we'd previously heard. That might mean a price point of £100 or less in the UK.

Google confirmed the existence of the device after the first batch of leaks and rumors hit the web, but it hasn't offered up much in the way of detail. We do, however, know that there's a Google launch event happening on September 30.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: WinFuture/@rqaundt) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: WinFuture/@rqaundt) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: WinFuture/@rqaundt) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: WinFuture/@rqaundt)

From what we've heard so far, Charcoal, Chalk, Sage, Sand and Sky are going to be the five color names for the Nest Audio – though they might not all be available in all of the different markets that the Nest Audio launches in.

The speaker is expected to stand around 7 inches or 18 centimeters high, and will have a notification light on the front to represent volume levels and to tell you when the Google Assistant is waiting for your input.

Of course with Google Assistant on board as normal, the speaker is going to be able to do all of the usual tricks that the current speakers can do – tell you the sports scores, read you the news, play your music, and so on.

The device is set to have a proprietary power cable and will presumably have audio fidelity on a par with the current Google Home Max, which might be retired. We'll bring you all the official announcements as they happen on September 30.