New Huawei MediaPad M5 tablets may be ready to replace your old Android slate

Choosing to delay the Huawei P20 launch to March 27 at an event in Paris, Huawei has taken to the stage at MWC 2018 to unveil the Matebook X Pro laptop and three new Android tablets.

The new MediaPad M5 range consists of three devices with varying spec, but all tote the latest Android 8 Oreo software and premium designs.

The smallest of the bunch is the Huawei MediaPad M5 that has an 8.4-inch display. It's a 2560 x 1600 IPS panel that offers 359 pixels per inch, while the tablet itself weighs 316g and has dimensions of 213 x 125 x 7.3mm.

Then there's a larger version with a 10.8-inch screen at the same resolution boasting a smaller 280 pixels per inch. It weighs 498g and has dimensions of 259 x 172 x 7.3mm.

The third version has the exact same spec as the 10.8-inch slate, but has the name MediaPad M5 Pro and comes with a stylus packed in the box.

All of the tablets have full metal aluminium unibody designs and come in either Space Gray or Champagne Gold color options.

Is the price right?

Inside each tablet is a Huawei Kirin 960 chipset, which is the same internals we saw running in the Huawei Mate 9 and Huawei P10 rather than the Mate 10 Pro (or what's expected to be inside the Huawei P20 when it launches) and it's paired with 4GB of RAM.

Each can support both LTE and Wi-Fi as well as an 8MP front facing camera and 13MP rear facing shooter too.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Battery sizes are different on the two different sizes with a 5100mAh cell in the smaller tablet and a 7500mAh in the larger versions. Huawei estimates the 8.4-inch will last 11 hours of Full HD video playback while the larger one will be a little bit shorter at about 10 hours.

There are 32GB / 64GB / 128GB versions of the Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4-inch and 10.8-inch, but if you want to get the MediaPad M5 Pro you'll only be able to get 64GB or 128GB.

The last difference between the two tablets is the MediaPad M5 8.4-inch will have dual speakers, but the larger versions of the slate will come with more powerful quad speakers for better audio.

So far we only know European pricing that starts at €349 (about $430, £300, AU$550) for the smaller version and starts at €399 (about $490, £350, AU$625) for the larger one.

We don't yet know pricing or release date details for any of the MediaPad M5 tablets, but we'll be sure to update here once we know more from Huawei.