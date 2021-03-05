New Google Pixel Buds could launch in April – but they'll need some big improvements

The next Google Pixel Buds could launch very soon, according to tipster Jon Prosser, who tweeted that the brand will release new wireless earbuds in April.

Prosser, who has often been proven right in his predictions, also alleges that they'll be joined soon after by a new Google phone on June 11:

Google stuff:New Pixel Buds coming mid-April. New Google phone scheduled for June 11, 2021. Not sure exactly which one it is just yet. 🤔 🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 pic.twitter.com/vjOzT4M7nxMarch 5, 2021 See more

The true wireless Google Pixel Buds (2020) launched last year, cutting the cable on the brand's original neckbuds.

These new Pixel Buds will presumably improve on the company's last wireless earbuds – in fact, they'll have to if Google wants to compete with popular models like the Apple AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM3.

What we want to see

Aside from Prosser's tweet, details of the rumored new Pixel Buds are very thin on the ground, but there are a few upgrades we'd like to see from Google's next earbuds.

For starters, we think Google needs to make some firm improvements to the audio performance of the Pixel Buds, which we found to have an aggressive, fatiguing sound, with a weak bass response.

If Google wants to compete with the likes of the AirPods Pro, it will also need to implement some form of active noise-cancelling technology, which is fast becoming a standard for true wireless earbuds.

A longer battery life wouldn't go amiss either; the 2020 Pixel Buds come with three hours per charge within the earbuds themselves, with a further 21 hours provided by the charging case.

While a combined 24-hour battery life isn't terrible, that three-hour onboard playtime is pretty dismal compared to other true wireless earbuds on the market (especially at a cost of $179 / £179 / AU$279), and we'd hope that Google has given its upcoming Pixel Buds a decent upgrade in this area.

Of course, the Pixel Buds (2020) weren't all bad. We loved their sleek, minimal design, and their Google Assistant integration was nothing short of excellent.

While we hadn't heard any rumors of a new Google Pixel Buds model before now, we think an April launch date is feasible. A few weeks ago, they were given their first official price cut in the UK, and we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for similar discounts in the US and Australia, as this could be a good indication that Google is gearing up to launch a new version of the wireless earbuds.