New Emporio Armani Connected Wear OS watch can check your heart rate

Emporio Armani has announced a new smartwatch which includes features that were missing from the first generation watch we saw released last year. The new watch is called the Emporio Armani Connected 2018.

Unlike the first generation this new watch comes with a heart rate tracker, NFC for Google Pay compatibility and GPS tracking to keep an eye on your location when out exercising.

It also comes running Wear OS, which is a re-branding of Android Wear 2.0 software, but Google should be bringing some new features to the software in the near future too. It will work with your iPhone if its running iOS 9.3 or above, while Android users will need Android 4.4 or above.

There's also Google Assistant built-in, so you'll be able to ask questions directly on your wrist. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset powering the Emporio Armani Connected, which is the same tech that was powering the first generation of each brand's watch.

It's also waterproof so you'll be able to take these in a pool to track your lengths with third-party Wear OS apps.

Image 1 of 2 Other design options for the Emporio Armani Connected 2018 Image 2 of 2 Other design options for the Emporio Armani Connected 2018

Embracing Wear OS

It also has a stainless steel case that's either paired with a mono-link bracelet or a leather strap depending on which one you want to buy. The case is 43 x 49mm, while the lugs are 20mm thick.

As for the release date, the Emporio Armani Connected is set to go on sale in some countries before the end of July. Pricing starts at $295 (£329, about AU$400) while the most expensive version is $395 (£389, about AU$530).

A spokesperson for the Fossil Group also confirmed exclusively to TechRadar the company is working on a new version of the Diesel On Full Guard watch and it'll be announced in August this year.