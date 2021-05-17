New Apple Watch Pride Edition bands and watch face launched

If you want to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ movement while adding some color to your wrist then Apple has the strap for you, as it’s just launched two new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands.

First up there’s the Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop, which weaves the rainbow Pride flag colors together with light blue, pink, and white (to represent transgender and nonbinary people), as well as black and brown (to symbolize Black and Latinx communities, along with those who have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS).

It’s crafted from stretchable recycled yarn interwoven with silicon threads, it’s compatible with the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 4 or later, and it’s available in 12 different lengths for $99 / £99 / AU$139.

Image 1 of 2 The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop and Pride watch face (Image credit: Apple) Image 2 of 2 The Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop (Image credit: Apple)

Then there’s the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop, which includes six of the original rainbow colors and uses reflective yarn, to make you more visible when exercising outdoors at night. It comes with a corresponding Nike watch face, it’s compatible with the Apple Watch 3 or later, and it costs $49 / £49 / AU$69.

Both straps are available to order now, but a Pride watch face will soon follow them. Designed to mirror the colors of the Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop, the threads on this watch face infinitely scroll and animate when you raise your wrist.

Apple hasn’t said exactly when this face will become available, just that it will land as part of a software update, and that if you buy the Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop you’ll be able to use App Clip functionality to easily access it once available.